After Decatur lost 10 seniors from a year ago, juniors Bonnie Frost and Leah South were counted on even more for their leadership and production on the field in 2021.
"We had a lot of seniors graduate," South said. "Being upperclassmen we kind of got to mentor those younger players."
Both responded with stellar seasons, and as a result the duo shared recognition as The Daily's girls soccer players of the year.
"The biggest thing about them is they're best friends off the field so it's really a fun dynamic to watch," Decatur coach Sara Beth Dunlap said. "It's been really just a treat to watch both of these girls grow and just to see them connect on the field."
South cherished the honor and sharing it with Frost.
"Winning the award together was a really special thing because we have always supported one another and to get something like this together is really special," South said. "It's a great feeling to accomplish something like this with your best friend. Our chemistry on the field works out so well because we understand one another and know how to help and improve one another."
South, a forward, led the Red Raiders with 43 goals. Frost, a midfielder, contributed 38 with 22 assists.
"I've grown a lot through this program because we're like a sisterhood," Frost said.
The pair's scoring prowess made the team challenging to defend against.
"If Bonnie is covered, Leah gets open," Dunlap said. "If Leah's covered, Bonnie makes things happen. We couldn't do what we do without both of them."
Frost, who has totaled 52 goals and 52 assists in 52 career games, has committed to playing soccer at the University of South Alabama after high school.
Dunlap said South, with 84 career varsity goals, wants to play college soccer but has not committed to a particular school.
"She does want to play in college but is going to some college ID camps to get an idea of where she may want to go," Dunlap said.
Frost and South were named first team Super All-State, which includes all classifications, and first team All-State for Class 6A.
The Red Raiders' season ended with a 12-9 record and a loss to Southside, 3-2, in the first round of the 6A playoffs. Both players will be relied upon again to be primary contributors.
"I think a big part of it's going to be developing our younger players," South said.
"It's been really fun to watch Bonnie and Leah step up into those leadership roles as juniors," Dunlap said. "And they're coming back next year. We only lost three seniors this year and so we have a lot of our team coming back. So we're just really excited to go ahead and get started for next year."
