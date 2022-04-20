Decatur’s Gary Redus II has joined the coaching staff of one of the top women’s basketball programs in the country.
Redus is now a member of Kim Mulkey’s staff at LSU. Mulkey just completed her first season as head coach at LSU. Previously she was the head coach at Baylor where her teams won three national championships.
Redus, a Decatur High graduate, is the son of former major league baseball player Gary and Minnie Redus.
“Gary is someone I have watched from afar in the recruiting circuit,” Mulkey said of the younger Redus. “When talking with other coaches and recruits, he is always brought up in conversation. His infectious personality has allowed him to create and maintain meaningful relationships with his players and fellow colleagues.”
Redus goes to LSU after one season as a women’s assistant coach at SMU, helping guide the Mustangs to 14 wins. Before SMU, Redus was a women’s assistant coach at Vanderbilt and graduate assistant at Delta State and West Georgia. He played basketball at South Alabama.
Redus and his wife Tiffany have two children, Gio and Ella. His sister Manisha is the head coach at Palm Beach Atlantic University in Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.