Emotions ran high following Decatur’s season-ending loss in the Class 6A playoffs Friday night.
It wasn’t about what happened in the Red Raiders’ 31-7 loss to Gardendale.
The tears from players, fans, family members and even the head coach’s young grandsons were about the end of one of Decatur’s most memorable seasons in several years.
After three seasons with a combined total of just eight wins, this year’s team put Decatur back on the football map with a 9-3 season.
Just when some doubted that the Decatur program had any glory days left to celebrate, the Red Raiders showed football is alive and kicking at Ogle Stadium.
How good was Decatur this season? The three losses came against three of the four teams left playing in the North end of the Class 6A state playoff bracket.
“In my 44 years of coaching, this is one of the top four teams I’ve ever been around,” Decatur head coach Jere Adcock said. “When I look back at this team, I’ll think about how this senior class grew and how special this team was to be around.
“This team loves each other, trusts each other and cares about each other. There are a lot of lessons these young men have taken from being in this program. To watch that happen is what coaching is all about.”
One of the lessons learned was to never give up even against an opponent with a few more weapons. Gardendale’s offense dominated the first half, but thanks to a heroic Decatur defense led only 10-7 at halftime.
The Rockets held just a 17-7 lead before scoring with 3:15 left to play to make it 24-7. An interception returned for a touchdown with 2:58 left made it 31-7.
“Gardendale is the best football team we’ve played this season,” Adcock said. “We had our opportunities against a really good team, but just couldn’t take advantage.”
Gardendale’s first two drives advanced to the Decatur 2 and then the Decatur 7 but produced just one field goal. A 22-yard touchdown pass from Gardendale quarterback Tyler Nelson to Justin Nelson made it 10-0 with 4:38 left in the first half.
Decatur got its only score two minutes later when senior quarterback Ellis Dickman connected with Jayden Brown on a 24-yard strike. It was Brown’s 12th touchdown of his senior season. It was one of the most amazing catches of his career.
Brown broke a finger on his left hand in the season finale against Scottsboro. It required surgery. He just returned to practice Thursday with his left hand wrapped up to look more like a club.
“I had to make that catch letting the ball hit my body and then just hold the ball against me,” Brown said.
The halftime 10-7 deficit didn’t look overwhelming. The third quarter opened with Decatur driving from its 33 to the Gardendale 17, but the Red Raiders turned the ball over on downs.
The next two Decatur drives got to the Gardendale 23 and then the Gardendale 15, but produced no points. There would not be another good opportunity to score.
“I want this team to be remembered for bringing Decatur football back,” Dickman said. “We went through some rough times, but the good times this season made up for it.”
Several of the seniors left their uniforms on long after the game had ended.
“This team needs to be remembered as one of Decatur’s best ever,” senior ZJ Matthews said. “We showed everybody that we could play some great football. It just hurts that it’s over.”
Several players returned to the field to sit inside the big “D” painted on the field at the 50-yard line.
“I hope people remember how much fun they had watching us play this season,” Brown said. “It’s been an incredible experience to be part of this team.”
Gardendale (9-3) advances to host Muscle Shoals (10-1) in the quarterfinals next week.
