There was a time back in the day when high school football games would often match teams with contrasting styles of offense.
There might be a triple-option team that would throw the ball once in a blue moon facing a team that liked to drop back and let it fly.
There might be a team that lived off a power running back who gave his team a huge advantage by chewing up yardage and defenders that dared get in his way.
Today’s game is dominated by the spread formation that started out as a way to get multiple receivers out wide to open the passing game. It has evolved to where teams can run or pass the ball out of the spread with success.
Those old matchups of contrasting styles are rare today, but there will be one tonight at Ogle Stadium.
The Class 5A Scottsboro Wildcats (6-3) bring their triple-option offense to face the Class 6A Decatur Red Raiders (7-2). It’s a non-region contest to close the regular season for two teams headed to the playoffs.
This season, Scottsboro has rushed for 2,255 yards and 31 touchdowns. The Wildcats have passed for 325 yards and no touchdowns. Junior running back Keelan Alvarez (5-foot-11, 215 pounds) has rushed for 1,041 yards and 13 touchdowns.
“It’s like watching Army and Navy,” Decatur coach Jere Adcock said. “It’s hard to prepare for it. If you aren’t ready for it, you will have your hands full trying to stop it.”
Decatur likes to spread out the offense to help open the running lanes. It’s a good plan with an undersized offensive line blocking for some quick running backs. Many of the Decatur plays are designed to be run or pass options.
That pass option has become the hot hand for the Red Raiders. It’s mostly been the passing combination of seniors Ellis Dickman at quarterback and Jayden Brown at receiver.
In Dickman’s last three games, he has thrown for 816 yards and 10 touchdowns. In the previous six games, he had 989 yards passing with 10 touchdowns.
Brown has been Dickman’s No. 1 target. In Brown’s last three games, he’s caught 19 passes for 370 yards and eight touchdowns. In the previous six, Brown had 20 catches for 360 yards and three touchdowns.
“Nobody can cover him,” Dickman said. “I just have to get the ball close enough for him to make a play.”
Decatur went 1-2 in those last three games. The losses were to region rivals Muscle Shoals 42-28 and Hartselle 41-14. Brown scored all six Decatur touchdowns in the losses.
“Ellis has done a great job getting the ball to our receivers all season,” Adcock said. “Jayden is a receiver who gives you an opportunity for a big play every time he touches the ball. He plays fast.”
Decatur bounced back into the win column last Friday with a 52-14 win over Buckhorn. Brown had four catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns.
Dickman and Brown have seemed to develop a chemistry that some quarterback and receiver combinations develop. The quarterback seems to be able to find his favorite receiver in times of need like when he pass protection breaks down.
“That’s what develops from lots of work together at practice and playing more games together,” Brown said.
Brown (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) has been a fixture on the Decatur offense since he was a sophomore. The defending Class 6A high jump champion uses his leaping ability and speed to catch just about any pass in his vicinity.
“He sure makes me look good,” Dickman said. “I can throw a 5-yard pass to him and when he runs 83 yards for a touchdown I get credit for 88 yards passing.”
Scottsboro will be a challenge for the Red Raiders. The Wildcats’ triple option will eat up not only yardage, but also time off the clock.
“It will limit our possessions, so we need to take advantage of every one we get,” Dickman said.
