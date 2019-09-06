CULLMAN — Decatur High football entered Friday night with a lot of questions. It left Cullman with not that many answers.
Decatur blew a 17-point lead to lose its Class 6A, Region 8 opener to Cullman 41-17 and fall to 0-3.
“We lost our guts,” Decatur coach Jere Adcock said. “We don’t pay attention to what we’re coached to do. We don’t do one thing we worked on all week.”
Decatur’s first half made it look like the Red Raiders had turned things around. Quarterback Turner Stepp was sharp. The offense was clicking. It scored touchdowns on its two of its first three drives of the game.
That included a 27-yard touchdown run from running back Keandre Williams and a 16-yard touchdown pass from Stepp to wide receiver Reed Harbin. Kicker Owan Poovey made a 29-yard field goal.
What followed was a completely different game.
Cullman scored before the half to make it 17-7. It then scored on its opening drive of the second half before recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. The Bearcats then scored again to take a 21-17 lead. All came on quarterback sneaks from quarterback Max Dueland.
Cullman then used running backs Jaylen Hughley and Jayden Sullins to wear down an already tired Decatur defense.
“When you get first downs and keep a great quarterback like Stepp on the sideline, and he has to come in and play defense, that’s what it’s about,” Cullman coach Oscar Glasscock said. “We wore them down because our offense sustained drives.”
Glasscock was right.
Stepp made plays in the first half, throwing for 139 yards including a 60-yard strike that set up Poovey’s field goal. Stepp, a starter on defense for Decatur last year, did have to play more defense as Cullman gashed the Raiders with big runs.
That’s tough on a player who is asked to lead the offense as well. He had only six yards passing in the second half.
Decatur’s offense as whole sputtered, too. It had a six-play drive, two three-and-outs and two turnovers on downs that came after only four plays.
“I don’t know what we do, but our brains check out when it gets time to play,” Adcock said. “Everything we saw, we worked on all week.”
Cullman took advantage of that switch being flipped and scored 20 more points. Sullins and Hughley both had over 100 yards rushing.
The Raiders’ 0-3 start is its worse since 2015. That year, Decatur beat Athens 41-26 to snap the losing streak in the fourth game. It plays the Golden Eagles next week at home.
“Until these guys make up their mind that they’re going to do what they’re coached to do and play football with some brain power, we’re going to continue to struggle,” Adcock said.
