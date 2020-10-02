Decatur held Cullman scoreless in the second half, but Bearcat touchdowns on three straight first-half possessions were enough to down the Red Raiders, 21-10.
"We had plenty of opportunities, but we kept shooting ourselves in the foot," Decatur coach Jere Adcock said.
Cullman (6-1, 4-0 in Class 6A, Region 8) not only remained unbeaten in the region but bounced back from its only loss, a 21-6 setback at Class 2A No. 2 Mars Hill, and picked up the school's 600th win.
"It's a big milestone," Cullman coach Oscar Glasscock said. "The focus was on winning the football game obviously, but it's a great tribute to these guys. It connects them with guys in the past and guys in the future that will play here."
"It means a lot," Cullman quarterback Max Dueland said. "Especially being a region game and being ... 4-0 in the region."
Cullman capitalized on a Decatur roughing-the-punter penalty on their second drive of the game. Jake Dueland scored two plays later with a 33-yard run at the 5:30 mark of the first quarter.
After regaining possession on a Decatur punt, Max Dueland connected with Jake Dueland on a 46-yard pass play that set up Cullman at the Red Raiders' 10. Noah Kee ran for a four-yard score two plays later with 1:19 remaining in the opening period.
Cullman forced another punt and took advantage of another long play when Kee ran for 41 yards to Decatur's 25. Max Dueland capped the drive with a one-yard run with 8:22 left in the half.
The Bearcats tried to score for their fourth consecutive possession with a 32-yard field attempt when Decatur's special teams sparked a rally with several big plays.
Ja'Koby Harris blocked the kick for Decatur and Teandre Williams returned the ball to the Red Raiders' 42 with 2:30 to go before halftime.
Owen Poovey kicked a 32-yard field goal with 28 seconds left in the half to put Decatur on the scoreboard.
Decatur (0-6, 0-4) recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff and converted it into an Ellis Dickman 11-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Taylor less than 11 seconds before the half.
"They gave us great spark," Adcock said of the special teams. "I thought we had a little momentum coming out in the second half."
But Decatur's offense was unable to capitalize on the defense holding Cullman drives to four straight punts in the second half. The Red Raiders' second possession of the half ended with a fumble after reaching Cullman's 23 with 4:50 remaining in the third quarter.
"You can't help yourself when you continue to hurt yourself" Adcock said.
Jacob McRae and Kamerin Sandlin each registered a sack for Decatur.
Cullman's Josh Miranda recovered a Red Raiders fumble.
Decatur will host Hazel Green on Friday in region play. Cullman will be at home against region opponent Columbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.