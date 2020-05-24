Olivia Wilborn still remembers her first experience playing varsity softball at Decatur.
“They had us seventh graders with the varsity for the weekend tournaments,” Wilborn said. “It was pretty intimidating to bat against a 6-foot pitcher who was probably a senior.”
Wilborn eventually got past the intimidation factor. She was in the starting lineup as an eighth grader. The infielder was an All-State selection as a freshman, sophomore and junior despite playing on a team that never advanced out of the area tournament.
Probably the only thing keeping Wilborn from being a four-time All-State selection is that, due to the shortened season because of the coronavirus, no All-State teams will be selected this year.
“Olivia is such a special person,” Decatur coach Rod Lovett said. “She’s set a great example for her teammates. They got to see how hard you have to work to be an All-State player.”
After six years of high school softball, the daughter of Johnny and Bethany Wilborn is hanging up her glove and setting her bat in a corner. She’s giving up an almost certain opportunity to play in college in order to go to Vanderbilt and major in pre-med. Vanderbilt does not have a softball program.
“Playing high school softball is a lot of work,” Wilborn said. “I knew playing in college would be even more work. I decided that I’m ready to be just a student in college.”
When Wilborn was in the seventh grade, Steve Netherton became the Decatur softball coach and Lovett was the assistant. Lovett was the head coach for this past season. They took over a program that had fallen on hard times. Interest was low, and success on the field was just as low.
Out of necessity, the Red Raiders went to a youth movement that was still being experienced this past season. Wilborn and Neelie Miller were the only seniors on a roster that had three juniors, seven sophomores and two eighth graders. The team had an 8-7 record when the season suddenly ended.
“We all were pretty upset about how it ended,” Wilborn said. “We were having fun and weren’t ready for it to end.”
Wilborn was having another All-State worthy season with a batting average over .400. As a freshman she hit .422 and followed that with a .479 average as a sophomore. Last year, she hit .465 with 33 RBIs.
“She’s such a special talent that if I could have five Olivia Wilborns on my team we could have done some good things,” Netherton said. “You can’t get a fastball by her. Even if you threw it 95 mph she could hit it. She’s got super quick hands.”
Netherton and Lovett talked to Wilborn about college opportunities last year, but she made it known right away that her goal was Vanderbilt and pre-med. Her ACT super score of 33 helped make that possible.
“UAB was showing interest and they have pre-med, but she was all set on Vanderbilt,” Lovett said.
Wilborn said the pull toward medicine started when she was in the eighth grade trying to decide on high school classes to take.
“Emily Smith was one of our softball coaches then,” Wilborn said. “She was teaching health science and suggested I take some health science classes. I did and liked it so much that I decided to go into medicine.”
Wilborn said that while she will be leaving softball behind, she will gladly take with her the work ethic the game has taught her.
“Olivia is going to do some great things because that’s just Olivia,” Netherton said.
