Decatur led by as many as 12 points when it hosted Huntsville for its home opener on Thursday night but could not hang on against the Panthers. The Red Raiders used a 12-3 run in the second and quarters to take a strong lead. Huntsville wasn’t fazed, charging back to win 63-59.
“We hit a cold streak there in the fourth quarter, and they were hitting some shots,” Decatur coach Sam Brown said. “It got away from us.”
Both Huntsville (3-2) and Decatur (1-2) were ready to play an up-tempo game when the two teams met. Huntsville ran a full-court trap at Decatur for almost the entire game. That led to some open looks for a guard-heavy Decatur team.
Senior Mitchell Terry and junior Kobe Johnson took advantage of a lot of those looks. Terry made three 3-pointers in the second quarter and one to open up the second half. Johnson had three 3-pointers for the game. Terry scored 16 points overall, and Johnson had 19 points.
Brown liked what he saw out of his team tempo-wise despite the loss.
“That’s the tempo we wanted,” Brown said. “That’s what we’re doing now. I think we’re getting it.”
Brown was right, however. Decatur did hit a cold streak, and Huntsville took advantage. The Panthers came back from that 12-point deficit to make it 48-46 at the end of the third.
Luke Guyette then scored Huntsville’s next 11 points to make it 57-53. Senior Adam Burroughs responded with a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game. Huntsville took command again by scoring five points in a row to create enough of a lead to take the win.
“Our defensive pressure in the full court wore them down,” Huntsville coach Christian Schweers said. “I think it led to us making that run in the second half.”
Guyette finished with 17 points for Huntsville. Decatur gets another shot to earn its first home win of the season when it hosts East Limestone tonight.
--
Girls
• Huntsville 61, Decatur 33: Huntsville came out firing, taking a 28-4 lead midway through the second quarter. The Panthers (2-3) led 33-8 at halftime.
Decatur (0-4) came out of halftime energized, scoring eight in a row, but the deficit was too much to overcome. Huntsville led 41-16 after matching Decatur’s 8-0 run with an 8-0 run of its own.
Huntsville’s Emily Bowman—a Vanderbilt signee— scored 20 points. She scored 10 points in the second quarter.
Whitney Chapman led Decatur with 17 points. She made four 3-pointers.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.