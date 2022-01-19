The Decatur boys never led against Class 6A, Area 14 rival Muscle Shoals in a 63-55 loss on Tuesday.
Jayden Brown led the Red Raiders (10-14, 0-4) with 18 points. Ellis Dickman had 17.
"Careless turnovers ... not keeping guys out of the lane ... not guarding on the perimeter," Decatur coach Kori Walker cited as some of the contributing factors in the Red Raiders' loss.
Luke Mosley finished with a game-high 25 points for the Trojans (15-8, 2-2). Noah Williams added 10 points, and Seth Mosley contributed eight.
"It's a big win for us to get an area win on the road," Muscle Shoals coach Neal Barker said. "Luke played a good game. He kind of sparked our scoring a little bit. I thought we defended fairly well."
Muscle Shoals led 9-2 early but Decatur answered with seven straight points to tie the game.
The Trojans held a 16-12 advantage by the end of the first quarter and extended the margin to 29-23 at halftime.
Decatur fell behind 34-23 on the third period but rallied to within six, 39-33, with 2:33 left in the quarter.
Muscle Shoals held off every Red Raider comeback attempt and led 48-35 heading into the final period.
Decatur got no closer than six points, 50-44, with 6:07 left in regulation.
"Either we're going to get better defensively or we're not going to win this stretch of the season," Walker said. "We've got to be able to defend this time of year."
Decatur will host area opponent Cullman on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Muscle Shoals girls 61, Decatur 28: Jayden Stover finished with 12 points for Decatur (7-16, 0-4).
Aniya Hill led all scorers with 19 for the Trojans (12-6, 2-2).Tamora Brown had nine.
Decatur trailed 36-15 at halftime.
"I feel like individually we've made some strides," Decatur coach Justin Moore said. "We just have to get where we can implement a bit more in game situations."
