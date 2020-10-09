There was a huge smile on Jere Adcock’s face Friday night.
It was a night to celebrate for the Decatur head coach and his team.
Finally after seven weeks of the season, the Decatur Red Raiders got to experience the thrill of victory.
Decatur scored four touchdowns in the first half to build a 28-0 halftime lead that held up to be the final score.
“It’s a relief. I’m really proud of how we played tonight,” Adcock said. “I’m proud of our defense for getting the shutout, and I’m proud of how we answered the bell tonight.”
Decatur (1-6, 1-4) answered the bell with an onside kick to start the game. The Red Raiders recovered at the Hazel Green 40.
“That was a little surprise we came up with,” Adcock said. “We saw something on the film and thought it might work.”
Eight plays later, Decatur senior quarterback Grayson Vermeire scored from five yards out. Owan Poovey’s PAT made it 7-0 with 7:33 left in the first quarter.
The drive and the touchdown produced an explosion of energy on the Red Raider side greater than the sound of the cannon fired before every Decatur game.
“That was huge for our team,” Vermeire said. “The onside kick really got us going.”
Two possessions later, Decatur found the end zone again. Sophomore quarterback Ellis Dickman connected with junior tight end Jamarrie Washington on a pass over the middle that turned into a 61-yard touchdown. It was 14-0 with 10:38 left in the second quarter.
It was Vermeire back at the controls on Decatur’s next possession. On third and four from the Red Raider 37, Vermeire hit senior tight end Dekaron Tate for a 47-yard completion. Four plays later, Vermeire found running back Josh Turner on a swing pass down the right sideline that produced a 10-yard completion for a touchdown. It was 21-0.
Decatur’s last possession of the first half saw Dickman connecting with Washington again. This time the touchdown pass was for 19 yards.
The 28 first-half points was impressive for a team that averaged just seven points a game. Decatur had scored just 42 total points in its six previous games. The most it scored in one game was 12 in a 24-12 loss to Muscle Shoals.
“It feels really good to finally get the monkey off our back,” Vermeire said.
Decatur’s losing streak was seven games dating back to last season. The last time the Red Raiders had lost that many in a row was in 1966.
In all fairness to the Red Raiders, the opponents for the first six games have been impressive. Russellville, Austin, Muscle Shoals, Hartselle, Buckhorn and Cullman are a combined 32-12.
It’s been a tough season for Hazel Green, too. After opening with wins over Mae Jemison and Lawrence County, the Trojans (2-5, 0-5) have lost five straight, including a forfeit to Muscle Shoals because of COVID-19.
Hazel Green last played a game on Sept. 18, and that was a 48-6 loss at Cullman. The Trojans have scored 72 points in seven games this season and just 13 points in the last four games.
Next up for Decatur is a road trip to Huntsville on Thursday to play Columbia at Milton Frank Stadium. Hazel Green hosts Hartselle next Friday.
