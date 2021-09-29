Sometimes a plan to go in one direction can turn in a different direction.
That’s sort of what has happened to the Decatur offense this season.
Head coach Jere Adcock’s plan was for the Red Raiders to return to being a physical team living off a pounding running attack.
Instead, the Red Raiders have been more successful with a passing attack that has big-play potential from practically anywhere on the field.
“I wish we could run the ball better, but a lot of our offense is RPOs (run-pass options),” Adcock said. “So if the defense tries to stop the running game first, it opens up our passing game. Now we’re starting to take advantage of the situation.”
After being off last Friday, Decatur (1-4, 1-2) travels to Cullman (4-2, 2-1) this Friday in a key Class 6A, Region 8 game for both teams.
The Red Raiders lost their first four games this season, including region games to Muscle Shoals, 24-22, and Hartselle, 42-21. A 16-14 win over Buckhorn on Sept. 17 broke the losing streak and also put them back in the competition for a spot in the playoffs.
After back-to-back 2-8 seasons with no trips to the playoffs, there’s a different feeling around the Red Raider football program.
“You can tell it at practice,” junior quarterback Ellis Dickman said. “The intensity is up. We are starting to understand our roles and how good we can be.”
Dickman’s role is getting the ball to the big-play makers. He’s done that by completing 67 of132 passes for seven touchdowns and 977 yards.
Two of the big-play makers are junior receivers Jayden Brown and Jyron McDaniel. Brown has 26 catches for 480 yards and four touchdowns. McDaniel has 11 catches for 257 yards and four touchdowns.
It was McDaniel who caught the game-winning 47-yard touchdown pass with 39.6 seconds left to beat Buckhorn.
“(Ellis) did a great job of getting the ball over the defender,” McDaniel said. “I caught the ball and was determined to score and win the game on that play.”
Brown is Decatur’s No. 1 receiver. He wears No. 9 because that’s the number of his favorite receiver, former Alabama and current Dallas Cowboy Amari Cooper.
“He’s known for running great routes and that’s what I try to do,” Brown said. “I want my quarterback to know where I’ll be.”
In Decatur’s season-opening 27-15 loss at Russellville, Dickman found Brown for touchdown passes of 33 and 11 yards. There were no TD passes in the 17-13 loss to Austin, but Dickman and Brown did connect on a 72-yard pass play.
Decatur had three touchdown passes in the 24-22 loss to Muscle Shoals. Dickman connected with McDaniel twice on throws of 47 and 21 yards. Backup quarterback Mac Hillis had a 30-yard touchdown throw to Brown.
In the 42-21 loss at Hartselle, Dickman and McDaniel had a 14-yard touchdown play. That was followed by the big plays against Buckhorn.
“Ellis sees the field really well and he’s got some guys that can go catch it,” Adcock said. “They can make some plays after they catch the ball, too.”
After seeing some spot duty as the backup quarterback last year, Dickman moved into the starting job this season. The confidence level has grown each week.
“He’s really improved a lot,” Brown said. “Really our whole offense has improved. It starts with the offensive line and the blocking up front.”
McDaniel starts in the defensive backfield and doesn’t get as many snaps on offense as Brown does. When they are both in the game at receiver at the same time, the defense faces a tough decision.
“We line them up on opposite sides,” Dickman said. “It’s difficult for the defense to double team both of them. There’s usually one with single coverage. With either one in single coverage, I’m pretty confident they can catch the ball if I get it in their area.”
So far that plan is working well for the Red Raiders.
“We’re tired of 2-8 and not going to the playoffs,” Brown said. “We want to change the direction of the program this season.”
More big plays from Dickman, Brown and McDaniel could make that possible.
“It’s about big-time players making big-time plays,” McDaniel said. “That’s how you win games and that’s what we’re determined to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.