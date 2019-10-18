Decatur sophomore running back Jeandre Williams wanted to make sure his senior teammates had a memorable final home game.
Williams totaled 175 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries as the Red Raiders topped Class 6A, Region 7 foe Columbia 60-0 for homecoming Friday night.
"It's an amazing experience to be out here playing for the seniors," Williams said. "I'm young, so I've got time. I just wanted to do it for them because they gave me the chance to play last year."
Williams tallied 160 yards and three scores on 14 first-half carries. Jaheim Langford and Josh Turner each added two touchdown runs. Reed Harbin rushed for a score. Conner Dickman completed a pass to Chanceton Morrow for two points.
Decatur's defense forced nine turnovers. Cole Cagle had two of the team's four interceptions. Andrew Rawson and Trey Ayers each picked off a pass. Chase Jones, Dale Hartzog, Ja'Koby Harris, Mylon Miller and Zorre Matthews each recovered a fumble.
Richard Crisantos made a special teams contribution with a blocked punt.
"Any time you win, it's good," Decatur coach Jere Adcock said. "The way this year has gone, this is really good. It's good for these seniors, last home game. Go out with a homecoming win."
Adcock added appreciation for his team as a whole during a disappointing season.
"They're really good kids," Adcock said. "They work hard, and they're very resilient."
Decatur (2-7, 1-4) has an open date next week. Columbia (0-8, 0-5) will play at Mae Jemison on Friday.
