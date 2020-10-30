HUNTSVILLE — Decatur's season came to a disappointing close by dropping its finale to Huntsville 37-13 on Thursday.
Decatur (2-8) got two field goals from Owen Poovey and a late touchdown run from senior quarterback Grayson Vermeire.
Decatur fell behind early and never led as Huntsville (1-8) built a 20-6 lead by halftime.
"They outplayed us," Decatur coach Jere Adcock said of Huntsville. "They had a good plan. They made some big plays. I thought they controlled the line of scrimmage all night. Got to give them credit for that."
After Decatur punted on its first possession, Huntsville's second drive of the game needed only one play to reach the end zone. Carlin Long's 79-yard run, his first of three ground scores, put the Panthers ahead 7-0 at the 8:15 mark of the first quarter.
Decatur responded with an Owen Poovey 38-yard field goal with 2:13 remaining in the opening period.
Huntsville (1-9) came back with a 57-yard drive culminating in Long's second rushing score of the game, a 13 yarder with 11:01 left in the second quarter.
The Panthers added another touchdown with a 77-yard touchdown pass from Stone Lawless to Landen Coleman with 2:16 to go before the half.
Poovey's second field goal of the game, a 27 yarder, pulled the Red Raiders within 20-6 with 20 seconds left in the first half.
Vermeire's 6-yard touchdown run with 2:24 left in regulation capped the game's scoring.
"It's good to see him finish up like he did," Adcock said of the senior's scoring play.
Huntsville coach Mark Fleetwood was pleased with his team's performance in avoiding a winless season.
"Just proud to end on a good note," Fleetwood said. "It's been a long, rough season for us. These kids have not quit and they have come back every week. I was really proud of the way they came together here to get a victory here to end this season and take us into off season."
