There are many ways to change the momentum in a football game.
A blocked punt that leads to a touchdown is a big one. Two blocked punts that lead to touchdowns in a span of just over one minute can be a back-breaker.
It was for the Decatur Red Raiders vs. Muscle Shoals on Friday night. The visiting Trojans walked out of Ogle Stadium with a 42-28 victory and their sixth straight win over the Red Raiders.
The loss was Decatur’s first of the season. The Red Raiders (6-1, 3-1) are tied with Muscle Shoals (6-1, 3-1) for second place in Class 6A, Region 7 behind undefeated Hartselle (8-0, 4-0).
Decatur concludes region play next Friday at Hartselle. Muscle Shoals closes region play with a home game vs. Cullman (6-2, 2-2).
“The blocked punts just killed us. They were the difference tonight,” Decatur head coach Jere Adcock said. “I don’t understand why. We work on the punt game more than anything else.”
Decatur led 14-0 in the first quarter and 14-7 with 7:01 left in the second quarter when Muscle Shoals used blocked punts on back-to-back Red Raider possessions to quickly take a 21-14 lead with 4:44 to go in the first half.
The Red Raiders did answer with a touchdown to tie the game at 21-21 only to see Muscle Shoals score late in the first half to take a 28-21 lead. It was 35-21 after three quarters and 42-21 before Decatur got its last touchdown with 7:04 to play.
“Muscle Shoals played a great game, and we didn’t,” Adcock said. “They dominated both lines of scrimmage on offense and defense.
“We couldn’t run the ball all night and had to live off big plays. That’s a tough way to win a game against a good team like Muscle Shoals.”
Decatur’s big plays came from the passing combination of quarterback Ellis Dickman to receiver Jayden Brown. Decatur scored all four touchdowns via the senior passing combination.
The first two came in the first quarter on throws of 12 and 24 yards. Both times Dickman threw it into the corner of the end zone and let the defending Class 6A high jump state champion out-leap defenders to catch the ball.
The third touchdown came on a quick throw that Brown turned into an 80-yard touchdown sprint past the Decatur bench. His final scoring grab covered seven yards in the fourth quarter.
Brown finished with eight catches for 173 yards and four touchdowns. His touchdowns alone covered 123 yards.
Dickman completed 18 of 32 passes for 325 yards and the four touchdowns. Because of the lack of a successful rushing attack, Muscle Shoals focused on getting after Dickman all night. He spent a lot of time picking himself up from the turf.
“All we can do is get ready for another big game at Hartselle,” Adcock said. “They have another great team. We’ll have to play a lot better than we did tonight to have a chance.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.