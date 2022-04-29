Decatur played Springville to a draw until two Rebecca Sierra goals put the Tigers ahead and ended the Red Raiders' season with a 3-2 loss Friday in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Springville will play the Athens/Fort Payne winner in the second round.
"No. 28 (Sierra) just gave us fits on the outside, and we did everything we could to try to stop her, but she's just a talented player," Decatur coach Sarah Beth Dunlap said. "I'm very proud of the girls. We gave our best effort."
Leah South and Hope Bouchillon each scored a goal for Decatur (12-7-2).
The Tigers (11-3-1) were led by freshmen Sierra, Zoey Blaszczynski, who also had a Springville score, and keeper Sophie Crotts, who tallied 11 saves.
"Rebecca Sierra is one of our top goal scorers, and Zoey Blaszczynski was one of our (leading) scorers this season," Springville coach Meg Childress said. "I'm excited to see where they can take this in the future."
Blaszczynski scored the game's first goal at the 36:06 mark of the first half.
South tied the game for Decatur with 27:21 remaining before intermission.
Sierra then scored back-to-back goals about five minutes apart (16:13 and 11:06) to put Springville ahead for good.
Bouchillon scored the game's final goal with 5:22 left before halftime.
Dunlap praised her seniors for their contributions. "Leah South just gave it her all tonight, did all she could. Bonnie (Frost), Lucy (Speegle), Mary (Pistorius), Daisy (Villasenor-Gonzalez), they just worked extremely hard this year, and we're going to miss them next year. That's a big senior class that we're losing."
Despite losing several seniors, Dunlap expects major contributions from returning players such as Bouchillon, Ella Tourney, Yoshari Chavez and Elizabeth McCool.
"We've got a great team coming back next year. It's something to look forward to," Dunlap said.
Dunlap said the returning back line, which includes Maggie Rosencrance, London Cox, Silvia Vizcara, Layne Ellege and Kacey Powell, will also play a key role in the team's future success. Decatur will be losing Speegle, who contributed off the bench. Vizcara and Powell will provide senior leadership next season.
"Defense is one of those positions that don't get as much of the praise," Dunlap said.
The eighth-year head coach (10 years overall on the staff) and former Decatur player (2010 graduate) who was a member of the 2008 state title team will count on the current team's "family" chemistry to spark the team to another playoff run.
"I'm extremely proud to be a part of this program and continue to try to do the things that we did when we were in high school to carry on those traditions," Dunlap said. "And playoffs being one of those things."
