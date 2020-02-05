HARTSELLE — There’s one certainty in basketball after a post-season elimination game.
One team will leave the locker room wearing big smiles. The other team usually leaves with long faces and red eyes an emotional loss.
Unfortunately for the Decatur Red Raiders, they were the ones Tuesday night with the long faces and red eyes.
Cullman beat Decatur 70-64 in the opening round of the Class 6A, Area 14 tournament. The season ends for Decatur (11-18). Cullman (15-13) plays Hartselle for the area championship on the Tigers’ home court Friday at 6 p.m. Both teams advance to next week’s subregional round.
“We poured everything we had into this game tonight,” Decatur coach Sam Brown said. “We just couldn’t get a shot to go in when we needed it most. The last three weeks we’ve been able to do that. Not tonight.”
Cullman scored the first 11 points in the game and led 28-27 at halftime. Decatur had an eight-point lead at 47-39 with 2:28 in the third quarter. The lead was 49-45 headed into the fourth quarter.
Cullman caught Decatur at 59-59 with 2:18 to play. The Bearcats outscored the Red Raiders 11-5 the rest of the way to secure the win.
“It just wasn’t our night,” Decatur senior Smith Coon said. “Sometimes the shot go in and sometimes they don’t. Tonight, they didn’t in the fourth quarter.”
Decatur had three potential layups in the fourth quarter that didn’t go in. Twice the ball rimmed out. Once, Coon looked like he had an easy basket off a steal only to fall to the floor with a defender on his heels. The officials said he slipped and fell on his own.
Coon is one of three seniors on the team. The three were Decatur’s top scorers in the final game. Coon had 19, Adam Burroughs 18 and Mitchell Terry 14.
Cullman feed the ball inside most of the night and used free throw opportunities to stay close. The Bearcats were 15 of 22. Decatur was six of eight.
The Red Raiders hit 12 3-point baskets and had just 11 2-point baskets. Burroughs hit five 3s. Coon had three and Terry two.
Despite the loss and the losing season, Brown thinks the Decatur program took a giant step in the last three weeks. The veteran coach said he lower than a snake’s belly in a wagon rut after a 71-47 home loss to Hartselle on Jan. 17.
A reconfiguration of the starting lineup along with an influx of some youth turned things around with five wins in the next six games. One win was over Cullman 59-57 at home.
“These last three weeks have been most fun I’ve ever had playing basketball,” Coon said. “We started playing like a real team and it made a difference.”
Brown said he thinks the three seniors have laid the groundwork for future success.
“Our run since the Hartselle loss has shown the kids the value of commitment and buying into what we want them to do,” Brown said. “The seniors did a great job of leadership that turned this around. I can’t thank them enough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.