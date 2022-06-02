Three Decatur tennis players, plus Red Raiders’ coach Amanda Whitmire, will be part of All-Star Week next month in Montgomery.
Decatur’s Hampton Dement is the lone area representative on the North boys roster. Red Raider teammates Vivi Blakely and Abby Glover are on the North girls roster.
Whitmire is one of the coaches for the North girls team.
The tennis rosters were released Thursday.
The All-Star Week teams are comprised of 2023 rising seniors. They were chosen by a special coaches committee from nominations received from coaches at Alabama High School Athletic Association schools.
The complete rosters can be found at ahsaa.com.
All-Star Week features competition in baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, cross-country, tennis and golf. It takes place July 18-22.
