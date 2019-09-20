HUNTSVILLE — Grayson Vermeire stepped into his first start at quarterback, produced two touchdowns and led Decatur to its first win of the season, 40-12, over Lee on Friday.
Vermeire replaced injured starter Turner Stepp, who is out for the rest of the season after surgery Wednesday to repair a broken collarbone. Vermeire ran for a touchdown and threw for another.
The junior credited his coaching staff for getting him prepared to play.
"We got the job done tonight," Vermeire said. "We've just got to sharpen up some things going into next week. We can't be satisfied. We're still 1-4."
Decatur coach Jere Adcock said Vermeire had previously been used primarily at strong safety but commended him on being ready to lead the offense.
"I thought he did a real good job of preparing himself," Adcock said. "He was very relaxed. He was excited about playing. You could tell he hadn't had all the reps, but I thought he did a really nice job of running our offense tonight."
Keandre Williams and Jaheim Langford each rushed for a touchdown. Smith Coon caught a touchdown pass and had a 90-yard interception return for a score. Chase Jones returned another interception to the end zone, and Ja'Koby Harris picked off a Lee pass. Reed Harbin had four catches for 100 yards.
JaDevin Johnson ran for a Lee touchdown, and Farandis Massey returned a fumble for a score in the final minute of the game.
"It's so big," Coon said of the win. "We just separated ourselves from them. That's what (the coaching staff) talked about at halftime. We've got to separate. We have to be great. So we came out in the second half, and they had a little momentum going, and the picks just turned it around and then we started rolling."
Decatur led 20-6 late in the third quarter, and with Lee at the Red Raiders' 41, Coon picked off a pass at the 10 and returned it for a score with 1:02 left in the period. Jones' return came on Lee's next possession. Harris' pick ended Lee's next drive.
"We got a win, and it's big for these kids we got over that hump," Adcock said. "We had some young guys play well, and it was good to see some guys. .. like Jaheim get some good reps and get a touchdown, and Smith Coon made some big plays. I thought our defense stepped up at a crucial time tonight."
Decatur will host Lawrence County on Friday. Lee (1-4) has an open date.
