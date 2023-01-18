HUNTSVILLE — Class 6A Decatur girls overcame an early double-digit deficit and later led by double digits before holding off 4A Westminster Christian 48-47 on Tuesday.
CC Chapman finished with 13 points for the Red Raiders (6-16). Amiah Jackson added 12, and Jenny Mitchell contributed eight.
"No matter how you get it, we'll take it," Decatur coach Justin Moore said about the win. "It's something we can build on."
Ella Anderson had a game-high 16 points for Westminster (3-15) with nine coming in the first quarter. Annalise Harrison tallied 12, and Tygen Kross had 10.
Decatur led 4-3 early in the first quarter, but Westminster outscored the Red Raiders 18-4 the rest of the period. Westminster made four of its five first-quarter 3s during that run.
The Red Raiders closed to within four points by halftime, 26-22, in part by keeping Westminster scoreless from beyond the arc. The Wildcats would not make another 3 until they made two in the fourth quarter.
"When the ball's not going in the basket sometimes in stretches, you've got to find ways to get to the free throw line," Westminster coach Ben Cooper said.
Decatur continued its run with a 15-4 third quarter and led by as many as 12, 46-34, after a 3-pointer by Chapman with just under five minutes left in regulation.
"Both teams are obviously in mid-season shape, but we felt like (with) the pace we were playing, their legs would get a little tired and they would cool off from the 3-point line, which I think they did," Moore said.
Westminster made its last rally by scoring 11 straight points and trailed 46-45 with 57 seconds remaining in the game.
Jackson made two free throws for Decatur with 24.9 seconds to go.
Anderson followed with a 2-point basket for the Wildcats at the 16.8 mark of the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats' attempt at a winning shot failed as time expired.
"This is a good gut check, character victory, being down so early," Moore said. "We can do a better job, but I thought our intensity level across the board was really good for four quarters."
Cooper was pleased that his team fought back after losing its early lead and falling behind by 12.
"Our girls played really hard," Cooper said. "Fought back, got down (12) in the fourth quarter and continued to fight, getting stops defensively and making stops. Very proud of our girls."
In a game that ended at press time, the Decatur boys fell to Westminster 61-30.
The Decatur teams will host Class 6A, Area 14 rival Hartselle on Friday. Westminster will host Randolph in a Class 4A, Area15 game.
"Hartselle’s really, really good," Moore said. "They've got people all across the floor that can shoot it and attack. We're just going to keep trying to get better and see if we can punch them first and don't fall in that hole big."
