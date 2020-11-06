HUNTSVILLE — Kori Walker's tenure as Decatur's head coach got off to a nice start Friday as the Red Raiders traveled to Huntsville and picked up a 61-57 win over Columbia.
Kobe Johnson led Decatur with 24 points, three rebounds and three steals. The game was tied 31-31 at halftime.
Shawn Hullett had 12 points, four rebounds and three steals for the Red Raiders, while Stephen Mayfield added 10 points. Ty Russell had seven points and four rebounds.
Decatur hosts Grissom on Monday.
Decatur girls 49, Robertsdale 41: Indyia Swoopes scored 11 points as Decatur's girls squad gave Justin Moore a win in his first game as head coach.
Whitley Chapman added 10 points for the Red Raiders, who led 25-22 at the half.
Decatur plays Robertsdale again at noon Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.