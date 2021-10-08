HAZEL GREEN — Decatur overcame a 10-point, first-quarter deficit to beat Class 6A, Region 8 rival Hazel Green 24-17.
Ellis Dickman's 21-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Brown with 5:31 left in regulation provided the winning margin.
"They came out and took it to us first half," Decatur coach Jere Adcock said. "I thought their offensive front really played an outstanding game. They did some things to us we hadn't had done to us all year.We got down 10-0 and got the job done. So I'm really happy for our kids. This is big for us, 'cause we've been through a tough year this year."
Hazel Green (2-5, 0-5) scored on both of its first-quarter possessions and led 10-0 by the end of the period.
Armond Caldwell's 29-yard touchdown run capped the first drive at the 8:56 mark.
Decatur's first drive ended with Evan Pollut picking off a Red Raiders pass.
Tyler Patten kicked a 27-yard field goal with just under a minute left in the opening quarter.
Banks Dement put the Red Raiders (2-5, 2-3) on the board on the ensuing drive with a two-yard run with 9:12 remaining in the second quarter.
Decatur grabbed its first lead with 8:15 to go in the third quarter. Jacob Mcrae recovered a blocked Hazel Green punt in the end zone for a touchdown.
"I got through the line," Mcrae said. "I don't even remember who blocked it. Someone ran through, and then everything just disappeared and the ball popped out and it came right to me and I just jumped on it."
The big play was set up by a 40-yard Owan Poovey punt downed at Hazel Green's 5. Decatur's defense held the Trojans to three plays and out.
The Trojans regained the advantage, 17-14, on their next drive. Quarterback Anthony Harbin capped the possession with a 10-yard run with 2:39 left in the third.
Poovey tied the game with a 28-yard field goal (10:27 in regulation) after Decatur got the ball back.
"I thought Owan Poovey had just an outstanding game," Adcock said. "Kickoffs, punts, field goals. Everything he did was crucial and gave us opportunities. The punting game was huge for us. He pinned them deep."
The Red Raiders' defense held Hazel Green to another three and out to give the ball back to the offense for what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown.
"I think this is the most prepared we've been for a ballgame," Dement said. "We just locked in this game, and we started off slow but finished out (strong)."
Decatur has won two of its last three games after an 0-4 start and will host Columbia on Friday in a region game. Hazel Green has lost five in a row after winning its first two and will travel to Hartselle in region play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.