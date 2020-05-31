In 2015 when Justin Moore was named the head coach of the girls basketball team at Robertsdale, the team was coming off a 1-25 season.
Moore, 38, was named Friday the new head coach for Decatur High girls basketball. The Red Raiders went 1-26 last season.
“Yes, I have been in this situation before,” Moore said. “It will be a challenge, but I like challenges. We can’t turn it around overnight. We just have to work hard to get better each day.”
Moore’s first team at Class 6A Robertsdale won seven games. The next season the Golden Bears hit the .500 mark at 15-15. That was followed by three winning seasons at 16-13, 18-13 and 13-11.
“We made it to subregional one year and we never got to the regional, but we brought the program a long way,” Moore said.
If Moore can produce similar results at Decatur, he will be bringing back a proud program that seen hard times recently. The Red Raiders have won just three games total since winning an area championship in 2017. They were 2-52 the last two seasons under Grace Newton.
“We like his plan for the program,” said Watt Parker, Decatur City Schools athletic director. “It’s a great plan for the high school, middle school and even at the youth program level.
“The biggest thing is that he’s a quality person of high character, who has been a part of success at several different places.”
Moore’s hire puts Decatur in the unusual situation of having new head coaches for the girls and boys basketball programs. Kori Walker was named the new boys coach earlier this month.
Moore graduated from East Limestone in 2000. He remembers the days when the Decatur girls won five state championships in 10 years from 1990 to 2000.
“I grew up playing rec basketball and baseball in Athens,” Moore said. “The Athens-Decatur rivalry was the real deal in those days.”
Moore played baseball at East Limestone. He walked on at Alabama, but injuries ended his playing days and he became a volunteer coach. He graduated from Alabama with a degree in telecommunication and film and a minor in English. He got his master's degree in secondary education. He will teach English at Decatur.
“I really wanted to get into radio broadcasting,” Moore said. “I minored in English to help increase my options.”
He was hired out of college at Spanish Fort in Baldwin County. In 2011, he moved to Oak Mountain in Shelby County for one year. Moore returned to south Alabama in 2012 at Saraland. In 2014, he moved to Robertsdale in Baldwin County.
At various times along the way Moore helped with football, was a head softball coach and was a head baseball coach. He was the head coach of the girls basketball teams at all four schools.
“I’ve always enjoyed coaching girls basketball,” Moore said. “Girls just seem to naturally want to work together. Sometimes boys can get a little head strong.”
The move is an opportunity to get his family — wife Laura and two sons with a third coming this summer — closer to his family in north Alabama. It also gives Moore the opportunity to coach in the part of the state where he feels girls basketball is strongest.
“I’ve always said that the closer you get to the Tennessee state line, the stronger girls basketball is in this state,” Moore said.
The Red Raiders will be playing in Class 6A, Area 14 next season with Hartselle, Muscle Shoals and Cullman. Muscle Shoals features 6-foot-1 Sara Puckett, who has committed to Tennessee. Hartselle returns junior Masyn Marchbanks, who already has Division I offers.
Judging by the roster at the end of last season, the Red Raiders will have a young team in 2020-2021. Last year’s team had two juniors, four sophomores, one freshman and one eighth grader.
“I’m anxious to get in the gym and begin the grind for success,” Moore said.
