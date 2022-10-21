Decatur not only snapped a two-game losing streak but also continued a decades-long tradition in beating Buckhorn 52-14 on Friday.
The Red Raiders (7-2) picked up their seventh win of the season with several seniors leading the way. Following the game, the senior players received an additional treat by having their group photo taken to go on the wall in the field house.
"We had some motivation to get that seventh win (and) get our picture on the wall," said running back Ryan Kirk, who rushed for two touchdowns.
Decatur coach Jere Adcock explained the origins of the photo tradition.
"Coach (Earl) Webb started this in 1969," Adcock said. "If the seniors won seven games, the senior class gets their picture on the wall. So Coach Webb, coach (Steve) Rivers, now our bunch. Coach Rivers, when I got hired by him, we talked about how important it was and what it meant for these kids. It's a big deal for us. We had never gone over two years without having it. We've actually gone three (years, 2019-2021). It was a big deal for us to get back to that."
Decatur scored all of its points on its first eight possessions of the game, including all six of its first-half drives.
Ellis Dickman had four touchdown passes, two to Jayden Brown and one apiece to fellow seniors Jack Waller and Bo Belcher.
"I've been having a perfect time back there," Dickman said. "They're getting wide open. All I have to do is hit 'em and then they're running and scoring. They're getting open. They're doing the hard part."
Brown finished with three catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns on receptions of 25 and 12 yards. He spoke further about his chemistry with his quarterback.
"I think me and Ellis ... have been on the same page since ... two years ago," Brown said. "Tonight our offense just went out there and dominated like we know we can."
The defense did its part to help build a commanding 42-7 lead by halftime.
Defensive back Jyron McDaniel snagged an interception with a diving catch late in the first half.
"I think we came out pretty focused," McDaniel said. "We knew what we had to do: get that seventh win after we took an L last week."
Paxtin Dupper stopped Buckhorn plays in the backfield and had back-to-back tackles for a loss in the third quarter.
"We were shooting for three shutouts for the next three weeks," Dupper said. "Obviously we didn't execute (that) for this week. We're hoping to take care of Scottsboro (next week) and Fort Payne (in the) first game of the playoffs."
Junior kicker Roberto Toto tacked on a 30-yard field goal for Decatur and eighth grader Devin Haley ran for a 19-yard touchdown.
For Buckhorn, Jack Rupe had a touchdown pass to Terrence Robinson and Shamarion Landrum added a rushing score.
Class 6A, Region 8 Fort Payne, Decatur's first-round playoff opponent on Nov. 4, beat Buckhorn 14-7 last week. Buckhorn will face Region 7 champion Hartselle in the first round. Hartselle beat Decatur 41-14 last week.
The Red Raiders will close out its regular season Friday at home against Scottsboro. Buckhorn will play at Grissom.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.