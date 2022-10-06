Throwback Thursday is a big deal for some people.
For the Decatur Red Raiders’ offensive line, it’s throwback Fridays.
When the Decatur offensive line takes the field, the unit looks like a throwback to another era of football. There are no giants in the group.
Compton Mullican is the heavyweight in the group at 240 pounds. Luke Bouchillon and Kody Asher are the tallest at 6-foot-1. The unit weighs in from tackle to tackle at 220, 175, 190, 240 and 215.
“There have been plenty of times when I’ll be watching game film of an opponent and think I wish we had a guy that big on our team,” Decatur head coach Jere Adcock said. “Those guys don’t walk the halls at Decatur High. If they do, they don’t want to put in the work to play football.”
So Decatur lives with the undersized group up front. It’s been pretty successful this season. The Red Raiders (6-0) are ranked No. 8 in the state in Class 6A. They are tied with No. 6 Hartselle at the top of the Region 7 standings.
Friday night the Red Raiders host No. 9-ranked Muscle Shoals (5-1, 2-1) in a huge Region 7 showdown at Ogle Stadium. A win gives Decatur a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
“Every week our offensive line just keeps getting better and better,” Adcock said. “The thing about this group is that it’s the type of guys that we’ve won with here for years. We’ve always been undersized in the offensive line.”
Adcock said that in his 29 years at Decatur there have been just two offensive linemen go on to play DI football. That’s Caleb Thomas (Class of 2006) and Hayden Naumann (Class of 2011), who both played at UAB.
The numbers validate the success for the Decatur offense. The Red Raiders average scoring 45.2 points a game. The offense has 931 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns. The passing attack with quarterback Ellis Dickman has totaled 1,079 yards and 13 touchdowns.
So how does this offensive line that never has a size advantage make it work?
“It helps to go against our defense every day,” center Crawford Fite said. “We think it’s the best defense in our region.”
The Red Raider defense is allowing opponents just 13 points a game.
“The key is to keep your feet moving, stay low and use good technique,” said Asher, who made the move from center to left guard this season. “Football is a game of leverage and we work on that every day.”
The man in charge of teaching the techniques to success is assistant coach Ben Smith. When the coach calls his group together for a huddle, he’s the largest person in the group. His players call him the “Hoss.”
“I coach the smallest offensive line in Class 6A football, but I wouldn’t take another group over these guys,” Smith said. “They are a special group of young men.”
Smith said one key to success is keeping it as simple as possible. The plays change, but the blocking schemes change little. That makes focusing on the little things easier.
Decatur runs a lot of plays where there is an option to run or pass. Opponents know that and usually have to take a second or two to watch the play before reacting.
“It’s full body contact and we have to be perfect in everything we do,” Smith said. “It’s a game of angles and edges. That second where we try to freeze the defense makes a huge difference. It allows us to do what we do.”
Adcock said there are two things that make this offensive line special. One is its toughness.
“If these guys were ever in a building that collapsed, they would be the first to crawl out of the rubble,” Adcock said. “That’s how tough they are.”
Adcock also likes the closeness of the group. The offensive line goes out to eat every Thursday. Sometimes they allow teammates from other positions to join them.
“It’s their own little brotherhood and it’s fun to watch,” Adcock said. “Playing in the offensive line is demanding. It’s really a thankless position. It takes a special person to play in the offensive line.”
While it is a thankless position, the offensive line has enjoyed getting recognition from the Red Raider community.
“We love the pats on the back. Even some of our former teammates have been texting congratulations,” Bouchilllon said. “That means a lot because they played a part in getting us to where we are today.”
