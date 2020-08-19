Lay of the land
Class 6A, Region 8 is the new home for the Red Raiders. It looks a lot like Class 6A, Region 7 did the last two years with Hartselle, Athens, Cullman, Muscle Shoals and Columbia. Madison County schools Hazel Green and Buckhorn round out to make it an eight-team region.
Decatur’s out-of-region games are vs. Russellville in Thursday’s season opener, at Austin on Aug. 28 and at Huntsville in the season finale. Huntsville is Decatur’s longest-running rivalry with 90 meetings. Decatur leads the series 52-32-6.
Head coach
This is season No. 25 as the Decatur head coach for Jere Adcock. His record is 172-102. The 64-year-old is just the fifth head coach at Decatur since 1933, when H.L. “Shorty” Ogle came to the River City.
Last season
The 2019 season was not a good one for the Red Raiders (2-8). The defense matched a school record by giving up 327 points. The 1966 team went 0-10 while giving up the same number of points. The last time Decatur won as few as two games was in 1994 (2-8). That was two years before Adcock became head coach.
Last three seasons
The Red Raiders are 13-19 over the last three seasons. It’s been a decade of winning records in the even years and losing records in the odd years.
Words to grow on
“I did a poor job last year getting our team to where we needed to be so we could be as competitive as possible,” Adcock said. “It was like we were searching for answers all season and could never find them.”
Quarterback
Grayson Vermeire (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) will be directing the offense. The senior saw quite a bit of duty last season after starter Turner Stepp was lost for the season with a shoulder injury. According to Adcock, Vermeire ended the season with a solid performance in a 21-14 loss at Sparkman.
“Grayson has worked hard to improve at quarterback, and he’s really taken on the role of leader of this team,” Adcock said.
Offense
The Red Raiders return seven starters with Vermeire, running back Keandre Williams (5-9, 150, Jr.), receiver Charlie Taylor (6-1, 145, Sr.), H-back Ethan Bates (6-1, 160, Sr.) and linemen Banks Murphree (6-3, 240, Sr.), Carter McCollum (5-10, 205, Sr.) and Hunter Claborn (6-3, 265, Jr.).
The hope is that experience from 2019 can lead to improvement in 2020. Last season, the Red Raiders scored more than 17 points in just three games.
Defense
Adcock said improving the defense depends on how well the Red Raiders can stop the run.
“Even though most teams line up in the spread, the game has evolved more into a physical game (when) running the football,” Adcock said. “If you can’t stop the run, you can’t win.”
The coach hopes a couple of position changes make a big difference. Kamerin Sandlin (5-8, 225, Sr.) moves from linebacker to nose tackle. Paxtin Dupper (5-9, 165, Soph.) moves from linebacker to safety.
“Kamerin is the strongest player on the team,” Adcock said. “His low center of gravity makes him perfect for the position.
“Paxtin will be like our quarterback on defense. He’s got a lot of football smarts. His job is to get everybody in the right position to make plays, and we have confidence in him.”
The linebackers will be Chase Jones (5-11, 165, Sr.) and Banks Dement (6-1, 205, Jr.). Jacob McRae (6-1, 235, Jr.) is a returning starter at defensive end. He’s started since he was a freshman.
The defensive backfield will be young with a chance that the four starters could all be sophomores.
Must-see games
The River City Rivalry with Austin is always the big game. It’s the second game of the season, Aug. 28 at Austin. The Black Bears will be going for a sixth straight win in the series.
In reality the biggest game of the season could be the season opener at home Thursday with Russellville. If the Red Raiders are going to bounce back from a bad season, a win in the first game would be huge.
Final word
“We are going to be a sophomore heavy football team this season,” Adcock said. “I like the work ethic and I see a lot of good chemistry in the field house and on the field. I really enjoy watching this team grow.”
