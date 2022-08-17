--
Lay of the land
Decatur was looking for a turnaround season last year and the Red Raiders got it. After back-to-back seasons with 2-8 records and no playoff appearances, Decatur went 4-7 and returned to the playoffs.
It was not your normal four-win season. Decatur opened with four straight losses. The Red Raiders then turned it around by winning four of their next five. The season ended in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs with a 42-0 loss to eventual state champion Clay-Chalkville.
---
Head coach
Jere Adcock (178-117) is entering his 27th season leading the Red Raiders. He’s the second winningest coach in Decatur history behind “Shorty” Ogle with 209 in 31 seasons.
---
Last season
Decatur played in so many close games that the record could have easily been flipped to as many as seven wins. The Red Raiders lost 17-13 to Austin, 24-22 to Muscle Shoals and 17-14 to Cullman.
The season produced some other interesting numbers. The offense averaged 23.4 points a game. The defense allowed an average of 23.7 points. Decatur’s opponents were a combined 69-51.
---
Last three seasons
Decatur is 8-23 over the last three seasons with one trip to the playoffs.
---
Words to grow on
“We have a lot of players back who played a lot last season,” Adcock said. “After starting out 0-4 and coming back like we did to make the playoffs says a lot about the character of these players. They played hard and never quit.”
---
Quarterback
Ellis Dickman (5-foot-11, 160 pounds, Sr.) is back at quarterback. His backup is Mac Hillis (6-4, 220, Sr.).
---
Offense
The Red Raiders will line up in the spread formation like just about every team in the state, but the bread and butter for Decatur is still a physical rushing attack.
Over the last few seasons there hasn’t been that physical back to set the tone. It may be different this year. Ryan Kirk (5-9, 195, Sr.) showed some flashes last season of being that kind of back.
“Ryan has really dedicated himself to having a big season,” Adcock said. “I don’t think anyone has worked any harder than Ryan has since last season.”
Decatur expects to open the season with an offensive line led by Kody Asher (6-1, 185, Sr.) at center. The guards are Compton Mullican (5-9, 240, Sr.) and Nate Steeples (6-0, 240, Jr.). The tackles are Luke Bouchillon (6-1, 210, Jr.) and Crawford Fite (6-0, 210, Jr.).
The receiving corps features three seniors in Jayden Brown (6-2, 175), Jack Waller (5-11, 175) and Devin Walker (6-2, 175). Brown was the No. 1 receiving target last season with 43 catches for 883 yards and six touchdowns.
Wyatt Smith (6-4, 160, Jr.) is projected at tight end with Bradin Dupper (5-10, 160, Jr.) leading the way at H-back.
---
Defense
Last year the Decatur defense held five opponents to 17 points or less. That’s a good sign in this era of high-scoring offense. Nine seniors are expected to start on defense this season. That’s an even better sign.
The line should be solid with Adolfo Soto (5-10, 245, Sr.) and Te’narius Fennell (5-10, 235, Sr.) at the ends. The nose guard is Kolby Brown (6-0, 230, Jr.).
The linebackers are Mylon Miller (5-10, 215, Sr.), Tommy Cazier (5-10, 180, Jr.), Paxtin Dupper (5-9, 165, Sr.) and Trey Ayers (5-11, 190, Sr.). Cazier led the team last season with 101 tackles.
The defensive backfield may be the most experienced part of the team with four senior starters. They are ZJ Matthews (6-0, 190), Jyron McDaniel (5-10, 160), Josh Turner (6-0, 185) and Jackson Thatch (5-11, 170).
Turner had 81 total tackles last season, including five for losses. He broke up four passes and had one interception.
---
Must-see games
The Red Raiders open on the road in Huntsville vs. Mae Jemison. The next week is a trip across town to visit Austin. The Black Bears have won the last seven meetings.
---
Final word
“This senior class has been a big part of our program since they were young,” Adcock said. “Several had to play on the varsity as freshmen. Several started as sophomores. Last year, they were our leaders as juniors.
“Now it’s time for something good to happen to them as seniors. They’ve worked hard and should be rewarded for everything they’ve given this program.”
