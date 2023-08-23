--
Lay of the land
Welcome to a season of change for the Decatur Red Raiders.
It starts at the top with new head coach Aairon Savage. He follows Jere Adcock, who retired after 27 seasons as head coach with 187 wins, 21 playoff appearances and seven regular-season championships (four region, three pre-2000 area titles).
There will also be a lot of new faces on the field for Savage’s first team. Last year’s team included 17 senior starters.
---
Head coach
This is Savage’s first time as a head coach. The former Auburn player has been a college assistant coach at nine schools. He was a high school assistant coach at Valdosta High in Georgia in 2013.
---
Last season
It was a huge bounceback season for the Red Raiders. After three seasons with a combined 8-23 record and one playoff game, Decatur went 9-3 and recorded its first playoff victory since 2018. The Red Raiders opened the season with six straight wins and were ranked as high as No. 8 in 6A.
The three losses included region contests vs. Muscle Shoals and Hartselle and a playoff loss to Gardendale. Those three teams were a combined 32-7 and each team advanced to the Class 6A playoff quarterfinals.
---
Words to grow on
“It’s really good to see these kids come in here every day and work hard to get better. I’m excited to play some football,” Savage said.
---
Quarterback
There has been a two-way battle to replace three-year starter Ellis Dickman. The Daily’s Class 5A-7A Player of the Year accounted for 2,423 yards and 27 touchdowns.
The top candidates to replace Dickman are senior Bradin Dupper and junior Zayne Pointer.
---
Offense
For the last several seasons, the Red Raiders have lined up in the spread formation but still featured a physical running attack.
It’s difficult to imagine the Red Raiders going in a new direction in Savage’s first season. When asked to describe his offense, Savage says “one that protects the football.”
Look for ball security to play a big part in deciding Dupper or Pointer will be at quarterback.
Senior Dayton Swoopes gives the Red Raiders some experience at running back. In the early part of the 2022 season, Swoopes became the starter when then-senior Ryan Kirk went down with an injury that cost him a handful of games.
Another senior playmaker to watch is Wyatt Smith at receiver. He was a 6-foot-5 tight end last season. He could have more opportunities to line up at wide receiver this season.
How well the Red Raiders move the football depends on the offensive line. Experience returns in the line with seniors Crawford Fite, Reeves Hardin and Luke Bouchillon and sophomore Harris Penley.
The offensive coordinator duties will be split between new assistant head coach Damian Dorsey and Riley Adcock, Jere Adcock’s son. Tucker Dodd is the new offensive line coach.
Ryan Watson is coaching running backs and Austin Dupper coaches the tight ends.
---
Defense
There are a lot of changes on defense. Start with new defensive coordinator Greg Willard, who comes over from Austin.
Last season’s depth chart featured seniors at all but two positions. The returning starters should be in the middle of the action based on their positions. Senior Kolby Brown is back at nose guard. Senior Tommy Cazier is the middle linebacker. Senior Chandler Moore should also play a big role on defense.
Veteran Decatur assistant Kevin Lockhart is coaching the defensive line. Marquavious King is coaching the outside linebackers. Zach Meadows coaches the inside linebackers and is also the special teams coordinator.
---
Must-see games
Start with the season opener at Ogle Stadium vs. Mae Jemison. It will be the first season opener since 1995 without Adcock leading the Red Raiders. In 1995, Bill Clinton was president, the Atlanta Braves won the World Series and Nebraska won a football national championship.
The second game of the season is a home game vs. Austin. Last season, Decatur beat Austin 28-14 to snap the Black Bears’ seven-game winning streak over the Red Raiders.
---
Final word
“I’m excited to see this team grow each day. We’re a young team with not a lot of experience," Savage said. "I feel like we have the pieces. We just need to figure out the best way to fit them together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.