Decatur All-State football player Smith Coon has signed to play football at Birmingham-Southern College.
The Red Raider all-purpose player was a Class 6A All-State second-team selection as an athlete. He started at wide receiver and defensive back as a senior and was also the team’s top kick returner.
The 5-foot-11, 165 pound Coon caught 16 passes for 396 yards and two touchdowns. As a defensive back he had 28 tackles and two interceptions, with one returned for a touchdown. Coon had 1,280 all-purpose yards.
Birmingham-Southern is an NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. Hartselle’s Trevor Oakes will be entering his third season as the Panthers’ starting quarterback this fall.
— David Elwell
