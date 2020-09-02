The giant “D” painted on the turf at Ogle Stadium reminds all who enter that it is home of the Decatur Red Raiders.
The “D” could also stand for the determination that has enabled junior linebacker Cooper Lovett to return to football after three surgeries to repair a knee caused him to miss two seasons.
“It was the week before our first game of my freshman year,” Lovett said. “During practice I made a cut and heard a pop. I didn’t think much about it at the time.”
The result was season-ending surgery on Sept. 5, 2018. It was a crushing blow for the young man who had grown up around Decatur football. Lovett’s father is Rod Lovett, a longtime Decatur assistant coach.
“Growing up I got to be one of the ball boys on the sideline every Friday night,” Lovett said. “I couldn’t wait until it was my turn to wear that red helmet with the black D on the side. That was my dream.”
Lovett had torn the ACL in his left knee. Unfortunately, torn ACLs have become a common injury in athletics. The routine after surgery is months of rehabilitation to get the athlete back on the field again.
“I was thinking that I would hit the rehab hard and be ready for spring practice,” Lovett said. “That next January I’m in the field house working out with weights when I hear it pop again. Dr. (John) Riehl (at Decatur Orthopaedic Clinic) said the surgery didn’t take.”
Lovett had his second surgery on Jan. 18, 2019.
That spring and summer was all about another round of rehab. Lovett thought he had plenty of time to be ready to play that fall.
Just a few days after being released for full contact in October, Lovett was going through a tackling drill when he felt the knee give way again. He knew his season was done again.
“My teammates have always been supportive of me,” Lovett said. “I was on the sideline at every game being supportive of them.
“I would stand near my Dad and try to be a part of what he was doing during the games. It was tough being that close to the field and knowing I couldn’t go out there.”
According to Lovett, after the third injury Riehl suggested a visit to Dr. Lyle Cain at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham. It’s one of the top places in the world for sports-related injuries.
Many of the top athletes in the world have traveled to Birmingham to visit the Andrews Center founded by Dr. James Andrews. The halls are lined with autographed jerseys from athletes who have had their careers saved through the work of Andrews and his staff.
Cain is one of the top surgeons there. On Saturdays in the fall, he can be seen on the sideline helping injured Alabama football players.
Before the third surgery, it was decided that a little more than repairing the ACL needed to be done. Because Lovett is double jointed he can bend his knee a little more than a normal person.
“Instead of being able to bend his knee 100%, he can bend it 110%,” Rod Lovett said. “That was putting the stress on the ACL.”
So along with repairing the ACL, Cain attached a “buckle” that doesn’t allow Lovett to bend his knee beyond 100%. The surgery was performed Oct. 25.
“I’ve been around football for a long time,” Rod Lovett said. “I’ve been around quite a few players who have had to have surgery. You feel for them, but unfortunately that’s part of the game.
“When it’s your son, it’s a different feeling. I’ve had my time with this game and it’s all been special. I just wanted him to have his time.”
Lovett’s plan was to be ready for spring practice, but when that was canceled due to COVID-19 he was able to extend the rehab to be ready for June workouts.
“In a way the COVID was a blessing because there was no doubt in June that the knee was ready to go,” Lovett said.
The big night for Lovett, his father, mother Stacey and the rest of the extended family was Aug. 20 for the season opening game at Ogle Stadium vs. Russellville.
“We were all nervous that morning,” Rod said. “Stacey said she wished we could play the game at 10 a.m.”
One of the big moments before a Decatur football game is the “run through” when the team enters the field.
“I didn’t watch because I kept thinking of ways that someone could get hurt,” Rod said. “Somebody could trip or fall or step on somebody.”
Cooper Lovett survived the run through for his first game since the eighth grade at Oak Park.
“It was emotional for everyone who knew what all he had gone through to get back,” Decatur defensive coordinator Levi Terry said.
Lovett came off the bench in the first quarter and quickly got into the action.
“I was a little apprehensive before that first contact, but after that I loved every minute of it,” Lovett said.
Decatur head coach Jere Adcock said the intensity that Lovett brings to the field each day is a welcome addition to the team.
“You can tell Cooper feels fortunate to be playing and he’s not going to waste a second on the field,” Adcock said. “He’s a student of the game and is really playing well for somebody who has missed two seasons and hasn’t really played in three years.”
Lovett’s story is an example of how in sports not all victories are noted on a scoreboard.
“I believe that everything happens for a reason,” Lovett said. “I didn’t understand why this happened, but I wasn’t going to let it keep me from my dream. It hasn’t been an easy road to travel, but I made it.”
