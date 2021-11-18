Decatur’s Bonnie Frost may have made some history Wednesday.
The Red Raider soccer star is believed to be the first female from Morgan County to sign with an NCAA Division I program.
Frost signed with the University of South Alabama. The Jaguars have won eight of the last nine Sun Belt Conference Tournament championships.
“It’s a great opportunity with a great program,” Frost said. “I’m really excited.”
The signing is just another accomplishment in an outstanding career. Frost and teammate Leah South were The Daily’s Co-Players of the Year last spring. Frost was also a first-team All-State selection and MVP of the Morgan County Tournament.
In July, Frost was the North MVP in the AHSAA’s North-South games after leading the North to a 6-1 win with three goals and an assist.
With one season left as a Red Raider, Frost has 54 goals and 54 assists in 54 games.
Signing day is always special for high school coaches as they see their players advance to the next level. For Decatur head coach Sarah Beth Dunlap, it was maybe even a little more special. She’s known Frost since she was in the second grade.
“I was coaching her sister Faith’s club team,” Dunlap said. “Bonnie would tag along and come to practice and perform the drills. From that young age, she’s grown into an amazing player. She’s a spitfire with a real passion for the game.
“Bonnie has an amazing resume, and it’s great that she has the opportunity to shine at the next level. It’s a crowning achievement for a remarkable young lady.”
Frost plans to earn a degree in physical therapy at South Alabama.
