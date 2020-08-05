High school football players can put on all the pads for today’s practice.
It’s the first day of preseason practice that they can be in full pads. Since there were no spring practices due to the pandemic, it’s the first time in full pads for some players since last October.
Does Decatur quarterback Grayson Vermeire remember how to put on all the pads?
“It’s like riding a bicycle. You never forget,” the 5-foot-10, 180 pound senior said. “We’re ready to go in full pads.”
Preseason practice at Decatur is a little different this year. The team is coming off a rare season with just two wins. The last time Decatur won so few games was in 1994, when the Red Raiders were also 2-8.
“We are a hungry team this year,” Vermeire said. “We do talk about last season. We use it as motivation for this season. I think we are going to be a team playing with a chip on our shoulder.”
Decatur averaged 21.7 points a game on offense, but scored more than 17 points in just four games. The defense tied a school record for the most points allowed in a season with 327.
In the fourth game of the season, a 27-14 loss at home to Athens, starting quarterback Turner Stepp went down with a season-ending shoulder injury. That opened the door for Vermeire, who had been starting in the defensive backfield.
“It all happened so fast that night that I didn’t have time to be nervous,” Vermeire said. “I hated it for Turner. You never want to see somebody’s senior season end like that.”
Decatur picked up its first win of the season the next week against Lee, 40-12. That was followed by a tough 27-25 home loss to Lawrence County and then losses in region games to Muscle Shoals and Hartselle.
The Red Raiders then beat Columbia, 59-0, for the second win before closing the season with a 21-14 loss to a really good Class 7A Sparkman team.
“You could tell in the Sparkman game that Grayson decided that he was going to put this team on his shoulders,” Decatur head coach Jere Adcock said. “That was a really good thing to see.”
Vermeire has worked at some day being the starting quarterback at Decatur since the fifth grade. After eight years of martial arts training, he decided at age 13 to focus just on football.
“There are tons of lessons to learn from martial arts that can help in any sport,” Vermeire said. “The one I think that helps me best with football is to keep a level head. Don’t worry about what happened. Stay focused on what’s ahead.”
Vermeire and Adcock agree that strong leadership is needed for the Red Raiders to be successful this season. Adcock expects to see it continue from his quarterback.
“The great thing about Grayson is that he cares about every one of his teammates,” Adcock said. “He’s someone they all look up to because of the way he acts in the locker room, works in the weight room and carries himself on the field.”
Leadership is one thing that Vermeire has closely watched for in recent Decatur quarterbacks. Two that he admires are Alec Marks, who led the 2016 team to a 10-2 record, and Trentin Dupper, who was an All-State performer on the 2018 team that went 7-5.
“Marks was one of my heroes,” Vermeire said. “He was like a legend on the football field. His senior class did some amazing things.
“I was a freshman and sophomore when Trentin played. Some people are vocal leaders, but Trentin mostly let his play on the field do his talking. When he needed to be vocal, Trentin really could. I guess that’s a great sign of a leader when they know how to show it.”
Like a good leader, Vermeire realizes that success on offense this season won’t be a one-man show for the Red Raiders. There are three veteran players in the offensive line in center Hunter Claborn (6-3, 265, Jr.), right tackle Banks Murphree (6-3, 240, Sr.) and left guard Jacob McRae (6-1, 235, Jr.). Returning at running back is Keandre Williams (5-9, 150, Jr.).
“I’ve never been around anyone with as much energy as Keandre,” Vermeire said.
Then there is receiver Charlie Taylor (6-1, 145, Sr.). Vermeire calls Taylor his best friend.
“We really grew up together throwing the football,” Vermeire said. “When we are on the football field, I know he’s someone I can count on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.