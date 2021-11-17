Decatur’s Jacob McRae has been added to the roster for the Alabama/Mississippi game on Dec. 11 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
The senior defensive lineman (6-foot-1, 255 pounds) was originally named to the North roster for Alabama’s North-South game on Dec. 17 in Mobile. When a roster spot opened for the Alabama/Mississippi game, McRae was moved to fill the spot.
“It’s a great opportunity for an outstanding young man, who has meant so much to our football program,” Decatur head coach Jere Adcock said.
McRae finished the season with 91 tackles in 10 games. The four-year starter had 21 tackles for losses and four sacks.
(0) comments
