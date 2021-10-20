Decatur defensive lineman Jacob McRae will represent the area in the North-South All-Star game on Dec. 17 in Mobile.
McRae is a four-year starter for the Red Raiders and head coach Jere Adcock. He’s one of the top defensive linemen in the area.
This will be the 63rd annual North-South All-Star game presented by the Alabama High School Athletic Association. It will be the first time for the game to be played in the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Each team has a 37-player roster made up of seniors
Helena’s Richie Busby is the North head coach. His staff includes Florence’s Wade Waldrop, Russellville’s John Ritter and Bob Jones’ Kelvis White
The quarterbacks for the North team will be Tanner Bailey of Gordo and Zach Pyron of Pinson Valley. Bailey is committed to Oregon. Pyron is committed to Georgia Tech.
The South head coach is Jim Bob Striplin of Geneva County.
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and will be carried live by the AHSAA TV Network and live-streamed over the NFHS Network.
