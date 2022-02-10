Softball coaches love pitchers who can dominate a game. Chattanooga State signed a good one Thursday in Decatur’s Madison Murphy.
The second-team Class 6A All-State selection last spring struck out 250 batters last season in 114 innings while allowing just 27 earned runs.
Murphy was pretty good with the bat, too. She hit .430 with 10 home runs.
The Chattanooga State Tigers went 37-9 last season with a region championship for head coach Blythe Golden.
Decatur, under new head coach Meaghan Gray, opens its season on Feb. 18 with two games at Wilson Morgan Park. The Red Raiders are scheduled to play Brewer at 2 p.m. and Addison at 3:30 p.m.
