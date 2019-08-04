Decatur football player Smith Coon admits that sometimes his name can be confusing.
That’s how it can be when your first name is normally a last name.
“My first name is really William, but that’s my dad’s first name,” Coon said. “To avoid confusion, I go by my middle name which is my mom’s maiden name. I think it’s pretty cool.”
If anyone is still confused, they can probably get it straight by attending Decatur football games this season. The PA announcer could be calling out Coon’s name a number of times.
The senior is one of Decatur’s most experienced returning receivers. He will also have a big role in the Red Raiders’ defensive backfield.
“Smith can do a lot of things for us in a lot of different places,” Decatur head coach Jere Adcock said. “He’s a versatile player.
“His No. 1 attribute, I think, is his competitive experience. I just wish we had found more ways to get him on the field last year.”
Getting Coon on the field this season should not be a problem, especially on offense. All-State receiver Cameron Morson graduated after grabbing a team-leading 52 receptions, including 12 touchdowns. There’s a void to fill.
Coon is part of a group of receivers this season that includes Diquan Miland, Conner Dickman, Reed Harbin and Harrison Marks.
“Smith really understands the passing game,” Adcock said. “When we line up in a four-receiver formation, we can line him up at any of the four spots. He’s versatile and fast.”
Coon thinks he might have a slight advantage over his teammates at receiver. Turner Stepp is scheduled to be Decatur’s starting quarterback. Coon knows him well. They are neighbors and best friends. They have spent countless hours over the years throwing the football together.
“It’s always fun to throw the football with him. He can sling it,” Coon said. “It’s going to really be cool to do it on Friday nights at Ogle Stadium.”
Coon’s role on defense is something new this season. One reason for the new position is because last season Decatur opponents averaged 26.6 points a game. That’s a total of 319 points. The only Decatur team ever to allow more points in a season was the 1966 team that gave up 327 while going 0-10.
Decatur’s spring practice was heavy on improving the defense. That’s how Coon found his way to starting at right cornerback.
“I’ve always been about offense, but I am glad to step up and take that role on defense,” Coon said. “I’ll do anything to help this team win. I think my experience at receiver will help.
“We did a lot of hitting in the spring and I think that will help because I’m not used to tackling, but I got to where I enjoyed it.”
Coon said that while growing up a Red Raider fan, some of his favorite players were standouts on defense.
“I looked up to guys like Austin Hughes, Tae Hayes and Rolando McClain for the way they played the game,” Coon said. “They always gave it their all and that’s what I want to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.