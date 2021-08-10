Decatur Red Raider catcher Lawson Stricklin is going to continue his baseball career at Tennessee Tech.
The senior (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) was a catcher on The Daily’s All-Area team last spring after hitting .356. He can also play third base and pitch.
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles compete in the Ohio Valley and is coached by Steve Smith, a former head coach at Baylor.
