It’s homecoming for the Decatur Red Raiders and there is a lot to celebrate this season.
For the first time since 2010 the Red Raiders are 4-0. The four wins match the total from last season and match the combined number of wins in 2019 and 2020.
It’s hard to believe that the last time the Red Raiders had more than four wins in a season was four years ago in 2018.
That’s when this team’s group of seniors were in the eighth grade and trying to figure out middle school football. In the fall of 2010 they were in kindergarten.
After three seasons of some low times, the Decatur seniors are enjoying success and don’t want it to end.
“It’s been a long road to get where we are today, but we aren’t satisfied,” senior defensive back ZJ Matthews said. “We want to experience a lot more winning.”
The Red Raiders can add to the win total tonight when they host Hazel Green. The visiting Trojans (3-1) opened with a 77-9 loss to Sparkman. Since then they have rattled off three straight wins over Grissom, 23-0, Lee, 25-6, and Buckhorn, 49-42.
In the win over Buckhorn, Hazel Green running back Armond Caldwell rushed for 270 yards and five touchdowns on just 19 carries.
“We have to be really focused on Hazel Green,” Decatur head coach Jere Adcock said. “They are the hottest team in Class 6A. They are really gaining momentum.”
Adcock’s description of Hazel Green could be used for his own team. The Red Raiders are definitely a team gaining momentum. It started with a 65-0 trouncing of Mae Jemison. The next three wins had enough highlights to fill several scrapbooks.
First was the win over Austin. Decatur scored a touchdown on the first possession of the game and never looked back for a 28-14 win. That broke the Black Bears’ seven-game winning streak over the Red Raiders.
The next week it was Athens at Ogle Stadium. The Golden Eagles scored a touchdown on the first play of the game. Athens didn’t score again until late in the game on a blocked punt returned for a touchdown to make the final 26-14.
Last week it was a triple overtime win at Cullman, 39-36. Several times it looked as if the Red Raiders were going to fall into the loss column. One of the biggest plays of the night came on an interception return for a touchdown by senior Jyron McDaniel.
“We just had to keep playing and find a way to win. Winning a game like that gives us a lot of confidence,” senior linebacker Paxtin Dupper said
What made the win over Cullman even more impressive was that two key players on the Decatur offense — running back Ryan Kirk and receiver Jayden Brown — missed the game with injuries. The next man up philosophy helped pull the Red Raiders through.
“It’s been a lot of fun. A lot of people have noticed,” Dupper said. “The student section seems to get bigger each game. People pass you in the hall and say things like ‘good game.’ It’s been really good to hear.”
The Red Raiders’ success has been good for Adcock to see. When the talent level dipped at Decatur three years ago, Adcock had to tap into this group of what are now seniors earlier than he would have liked. Some saw varsity action as freshmen. Many started as sophomores.
Dupper was one of those starters as a sophomore. His much anticipated junior season didn’t even last one game after he had a season-ending broken ankle.
“When you miss a season of football like that, but still have the opportunity to come back and play in the next season, it really makes you appreciate the opportunity,” Dupper said. “You want to make the most of it.”
The Red Raiders’ success has not been possible without some key contributions from underclassmen, but it’s the seniors leading the way.
Decatur seniors on offense are Kirk, quarterback Ellis Dickman, lineman Compton Mullican, lineman Kody Asher and receivers Devin Walker, Jack Waller, Bo Belcher and Brown.
Seniors dominate the defense with Adolfo Soto and Te’narius Fennell in the line, Dupper, Trey Ayers and Mylon Miller at linebacker. Matthews and McDaniel are joined in the backfield by Josh Turner and Jackson Thatch.
Other seniors on the team are Mac Hillis, Timothy Terry, Austin Cammon, Max Parker, Zoey Barr and Nolen Willingham.
“We’ve all grown up together and we’re a tight group,” Matthews said. “We’ve been there for each other during the bad times. Now it’s fun to enjoy the good times together.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.