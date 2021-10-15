Decatur moved one step closer to qualifying for the Class 6A playoffs by beating Columbia 69-6 in a Region 8 game.
The Red Raiders (3-5, 3-3) picked up their third win in four games after an 0-4 start. Decatur can clinch a playoff berth with a win at Athens on Friday. Athens fell to 3-3 in the region with a loss at Cullman. The Decatur/Athens winner would claim the fourth and final postseason seed from the region.
"We got to get focused on Athens," Decatur coach Jere Adcock said. "That's kind of been a thorn in our side for about the last four years, and they're playing a lot better. We know it and it's going to be big coming down to them next week."
Jyron McDaniel sparked Decatur with touchdown returns on a punt and an interception.
McDaniel said the coaching staff has kept the players focused during the team's turnaround.
"Take it one game at a time," McDaniel stated. "They keep giving us good game plans ... and we go out there and execute to get the win."
KeAndré Williams had a touchdown catch from Ellis Dickman and a scoring run. Williams said the Red Raiders never lost sight of their potential.
"We really focused and realized how great we can really be," Williams said. "After getting our first win, we really locked in. We started bonding better, and we started getting more Ws."
Dickman echoed Williams' confidence.
"I know we've had it in us," Dickman said. "We're a really good team, and we keep fighting every game. It feels good to get a big win right here and get some momentum coming into the Athens game, which is a huge game for us."
Decatur also got a touchdown apiece from Josh Turner, Ryan Kirk, Dayton Swoopes, Kendall Scott, Dailon Clay and Bradin Dupper.
The Red Raiders led 35-0 after the first quarter and 63-0 halftime and scored a touchdown on every offensive possession.
Devin Lee rushed for Columbia's touchdown as the Eagles dropped to 0-9 overall and 0-6 in the region. Columbia will play at Hazel Green on Friday for its season finale.
