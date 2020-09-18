NEW MARKET — Decatur's comeback attempt fell one play short in losing to Class 6A, Region 8 rival Buckhorn 13-7.
Decatur reached the Buck's 5 before a Buckhorn defender batted down a Red Raider pass toward the end zone as time expired.
"I thought we played hard," Decatur coach Jere Adcock said. "We shot ourselves in the foot."
The game was scoreless until the closing seconds of the first half. Rayland Woods put Buckhorn (2-3, 2-1) ahead with a 9-yard run 38 seconds before halftime.
Leading 7-0, the Bucks tacked on another touchdown with Woods' second rushing score (2 yards) at the 2:33 mark of the third quarter. The Bucks converted a 22-yard field goal on the previous play, but a roughing the kicker call extended the drive.
Decatur (0-5, 0-3) responded with a touchdown on the ensuing possession. Grayson Vermeire threw for a 33-yard touchdown to Charlie Taylor with 57 seconds remaining in the third period.
Buckhorn tried to add to its lead when they regained possession but punted after the drive stalled at Decatur’s 34 with 8:13 left in the game.
With 8:13 remaining in regulation, the Red Raiders moved the ball from their 24 to Buckhorn's 19, but the drive ended on downs inches from a first down on fourth and 1.
Decatur forced the Bucks to punt after three plays with 2:51 to go. After starting from the Bucks' 46, the Red Raiders had first and goal from the 8. Two holding penalties moved the ball back to the 21.
Decatur appeared to have a touchdown reception along the sideline, but the pass was ruled incomplete.
Two pass interference calls and a roughing the passer penalty kept Decatur’s hopes alive for its first win of the season. However on first down from the 5, the final pass was batted down.
"We made too many mistakes at the end," Adcock said. "Had our chances. Didn't cash in."
Buckhorn picked up its second win in three games after starting the season 0-2.
"Just proud of our kids," Buckhorn coach Keith Henderson said. "Decatur ... had a great game plan. They played extremely hard. Of course you always know that Jere Adcock's football teams are going to play you to the wire. They did a phenomenal job."
Decatur will host Cullman on Friday. Buckhorn will host Mae Jemison.
