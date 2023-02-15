Sometimes it pays to have a good college roommate.
When Jere Adcock announced his plans to retire as Decatur High’s head football coach, former Red Raider star player Jerraud Powers contacted his former roommate at Auburn.
That roommate, Aairon Savage, was named the new head coach at Decatur High on Tuesday after approval by the city’s school board.
“This is an unbelievable opportunity,” Savage said. “There’s great support from the community, great support from the administration, and there’s also talent here. When those three things line up for you, it’s a win.”
Originally from Albany, Georgia, Savage comes to Decatur after playing at Auburn and then jumping on board a college coaching carousel that has carried him to nine different schools.
Now Savage and his wife, Dr. Coleigh Danielle Brock Savage, along with daughters Aleigh, 3, and Ari, 2, want to call Decatur home for an extended stay. Actually, the ladies in his family have called Decatur home for the last two years to be near Dr. Savage’s mother, who also lives here.
“Decatur football is a program rich in history and tradition,” Savage said. “We’re just going to try to carry that tradition forward.”
Tradition does describe Decatur football. The Red Raiders rank 13th in the state in all-time wins with 657. The 36-year-old Savage is only the program’s sixth head coach since 1933. He will be the first Black head coach in football at either Decatur High or Austin High.
Decatur High’s football tradition includes 16 region championships, five mythical state championships and one state championship won in the playoffs. Former Decatur players are in the College Football Hall of Fame and have won NFL championships.
“When I first heard about Coach Adcock going to retire, I immediately called Aairon,” Powers said. “I thought he would be a great fit at Decatur.
“After we sat and talked about it some more, Aairon thought it was too great an opportunity not to pursue it.”
Powers said it is possible that he could have a role with the program.
According to Decatur Principal Leslie Russell, Savage impressed the search committee right from the start.
“As a principal you want someone who is a great football coach, someone who can carry our kids to the next level and you want someone who has great character. We saw that from Coach Savage in the interview process,” Russell said.
Savage was a Freshman All-SEC and Freshman All-American defensive back at Auburn in 2006. He missed the 2008 and 2009 seasons due to injuries. During the Tigers’ national title season of 2010, he started the first seven games before suffering another season-ending injury.
While at Auburn, Savage was a roommate with Powers.
Since ending his playing career, Savage has coached in college at Auburn, Georgia Tech, Arkansas Tech, Georgia State, Northern Iowa, Army, Louisiana-Lafayette, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Western Illinois.
In 2013, Savage was an assistant coach at Valdosta High School, where he coached the cornerbacks while teaching ninth grade.
Savage joins a coaching line at Decatur that stretches back to 1933 with H.L. “Shorty” Ogle (209-72-3). Wes Thompson (7-22-1) followed Ogle for three seasons in 1964-1966. Earl Webb (96-49-4) coached the Red Raiders from 1967-1980. Steve Rivers (103-59) directed the program from 1981-1995. Adcock (187-120) succeeded Rivers in 1996.
