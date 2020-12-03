Former Decatur Red Raider All-State player Tae Hayes is now on the practice squad for the Minnesota Vikings.
Hayes, who played in college at Appalachian State, was released from the Miami Dolphins practice squad Nov. 23.
The Dolphins had elevated Hayes from the practice squad to the active roster twice this season. He recorded three tackles against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 1.
Hayes entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being released in December 2019. The Dolphins signed him, and he played two games as a rookie while recording seven tackles.
There are currently three area players with NFL teams. Athens’ Quez Watkins is on the Philadelphia Eagles’ roster. The wide receiver has appeared in two games but has no catches.
Decatur’s Josh Pearson is a receiver on the practice squad for the Tampa Bay Bucs. The former Austin star was elevated to the active roster for a game vs. Chicago Bears on Oct. 8. He recorded no stats.
