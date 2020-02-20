Decatur High baseball has used senior Reed Harbin in a utility role since he was called up to varsity his sophomore year. Harbin plays all over the field, including first base, short stop and third base.
Harbin also caught 39 passes for 542 yards and three touchdowns as a wide receiver for the football team this past season. He was first on the team in all three of those categories.
Going into his final year with the team, Harbin will be primary be used at third base. He hit .397 last year as a designated hitter and at first base. He made the Decatur Daily’s Class 5A-7A All-Area team as a designated hitter.
Harbin will step into a bigger leadership role this season. The Red Raiders were supposed to start their season Tuesday, but rain caused the team to cancel. It will now play Lawrence County at home Thursday for its opener.
Harbin sat down with Decatur Daily sports writer Matthew Speakman to answer five questions ahead of the start of Decatur’s season:
Question: A lot of kids play baseball at a young age but do not keep it up and play in high school. What made you take it seriously enough to keep playing into high school?
Answer: “I think I had a lot of good coaches when I was younger that really encouraged me. They made it fun. Once I got up into middle school and high school, I had figured out that I was pretty good. So, I decided it was something I wanted to do. It’s probably my favorite sport.”
Question: Who were some players you looked up to when you were growing up?
Answer: “I was a big Chipper Jones fan growing up. I also really liked Andrelton Simmons. He was always a great fielder. He was someone I always liked watching because he was a great a fielder. Those are the two big ones.”
Question: How frustrating has it been to have so many games canceled last year then have your season opener canceled this year because of rain?
Answer: “It’s definitely frustrating, but in a way, it gives us more time to get ready and get our minds right. I think we’re all definitely ready. We’re itching to get out there. Coach (John Frost) is doing a great job of getting us ready.”
Question: What are your feelings about this year’s team?
Answer: “I think we have great potential. Like coach always says, we just have to play to our strengths. If we do what we’re supposed to and not do anything outside of that, I think we’ll be a great team.”
Question: How have your responsibilities changed since becoming a senior?
Answer: “This year, we have some great senior leaders. Some are vocal and some aren’t. I think we all lead by example. We’re all trying to get these younger guys on board. We’re hoping for a great year.”
