Decatur guard Adam Burroughs is one of three seniors in the starting lineup for the Red Raiders this season. Burroughs plays shooting guard alongside Mitchell Terry and Smith Coon. All three were featured members of last year’s rotation.
So far, Decatur is out to a 2-6 start with losses to Madison Academy and Athens in its last two games. The Red Raiders beat Decatur Heritage three games ago, 61-57.
Burroughs and Decatur have a chance to jump-start their season Friday. They travel to face Austin in the first meeting this season between the two rivals.
Burroughs, who played his first season of varsity basketball last season, played in his first two Decatur vs. Austin games last year. Decatur won one of the two meetings.
He grew up playing basketball. His brother, Noah, also played basketball for Decatur.
Burroughs sat down with Decatur Daily sports writer Matthew Speakman to talk the Austin vs. Decatur rivalry and his basketball career:
Question: What’s your favorite memory from the Austin vs. Decatur rivalry?
Answer: “They didn’t win the game, but my brother hit that buzzer beater his senior year to send the game into overtime a few years ago. One thing I’ll never forget is Matthew Papich getting fouled and hitting those free throws to win the game. Austin rushed the floor and they called it off. Papich went to the line and made the free throws to give Decatur the win. That’s something I’ll never forget.”
Question: What NBA team do you root for?
Answer: “I’m a big Warriors fan. It’s pretty down this year. Once Steph (Curry) and Klay (Thompson) get healthy, they’ll be back. Hopefully everybody gets healthy. Maybe they can tank and get a good draft pick. I’m a big Klay Thomspon fan, so when he got injured, I knew it was going to be a down year. I thought D’Angelo Russell may pick it up, but he got hurt and then Steph went down. That’s when I knew it was done.”
Question: A lot of shooters have a routine to warm up. What’s your routine?
Answer: “I always try to start close to the goal and just try to get loose. Coach Brown helps us a lot with shooting. So, we always start by shooting without a balance hand and work our way out to the 3-point line. I go back and add my balance hand and work out to the 3-point line. I just try to get loose.”
Question: What are your plans for after high school?
Answer: “If I can get something for basketball, I’m going to take it. My plan is to go to Alabama next year and study accounting.”
Question: What draws you to Alabama and that field?
Answer: “Anybody that knows the Burroughs family knows that we’re big Alabama people. Both of my parents went there, and my brother goes there now. It’s in the family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.