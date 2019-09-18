Decatur High volleyball recently won two matches at the Elkmont Invitational at Elkmont High. Leading the way was one of two seniors for the Red Raiders. One of those two seniors, Makyla Bard, plays outside hitter. She’s been on the team since she was in ninth grade.
Bard hasn’t quite gotten used to her responsibilities as a senior but feels like her team could perform well when the area tournament comes in October.
Bard sat down with Decatur Daily sports writer Matthew Speakman to answer five questions about volleyball, her future and her dream job:
Question: What’s been your impression of this team so far?
Answer: This season is one of our best seasons because we have all of the players working as a team. In the past, we had trouble working as a team. This year, we’ve been coming together to play better.”
Question: Do you have any odd pregame rituals?
Answer: “I used to do a backbend to stretch. I would do a backbend then kick over. When I did that before games, people would look at me like I was crazy. Other stretches didn’t help me, so I had to do that.”
Question: What do you do outside of volleyball?
Answer: “I work, and I do track for the school. I do the 200 meters and the long jump. I like the long jump. The long jump is good for people who play volleyball, because if you can jump really high, it helps in both sports.”
Question: What are your plans for after high school?
Answer: “I’m thinking about Troy or South Alabama. I want to be an accountant. I’m good with numbers. I like numbers and business.”
Question: What would be your dream job if you have one?
Answer: “Maybe an actor. I would enjoy acting. I have a lot of favorite actors. It’s hard to think of one off of the top of my head. I like Tyler Perry. He’s a really good actor with the way he transitions into his different characters.”
