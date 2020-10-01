When Austin Dupper stands in the north end zone at Ogle Stadium and scans the horizon, he admits it looks a lot different than it did when he graduated from Decatur in 2012.
“There’s the turf field, the new high school across the street and the new gym,” Dupper said. “The building that was my high school is now the middle school where I teach.”
Dupper returned to Decatur this summer as a middle school teacher and to be an assistant football coach on Jere Adcock’s varsity coaching staff. He coaches cornerbacks.
Adcock was Dupper’s head coach when he played for the Red Raiders in 2009-2011.
“It’s been a real blessing to be back here,” Dupper said. “When the opportunity came open, I had to think about it. I’m glad I said yes.”
The Dupper name has been a big part of Decatur football since Torin, the oldest of Joe and Kathy Dupper’s six sons, was a Red Raider over a decade ago.
Austin is the second son. He was followed by Quintin and Trentin. They all played football for the Red Raiders.
Being back at Decatur has allowed Austin to spend more time with his younger brothers. Paxtin is a sophomore and a starting safety for the Red Raiders.
“He’s always been like a coach to us,” Paxtin said. “Having him around here coaching is not much different.”
Bradin is a freshman quarterback. Because of low numbers, Decatur does not have a ninth-grade team this season. The youngest Dupper has spent much of his time watching and learning from the sophomore quarterbacks on the junior varsity team.
It’s a tough situation for Bradin, but he’s used to tough situations being the youngest of six boys.
“Having five older brothers makes you tough, and that’s got to help you when you play football,” Bradin said.
This is the first time three Duppers have been part of the Decatur football program at the same time.
Paxtin wears No. 19, which has become a family tradition. It was Torin’s number and later worn by Quintin and Trentin. Austin, who was three years behind Torin, wore No. 10.
“When Torin graduated, Coach Adcock asked me if I wanted 19,” Dupper said, “but I told him I would stick with my No. 10.
“Now I wish I had taken 19. It’s been a good way to honor Torin for setting a great example as the older brother. We all still look up to him.”
It seems the Dupper brothers were destined to be athletes and high achievers. Their parents were athletes at the University of Chicago. Joe played baseball and wrestled. Kathy played softball and basketball. Today, they are both doctors.
Football has been the family’s sport. Joe was the head coach at Decatur Heritage for the Eagles’ first season in 2010.
Torin, now 28, was a quarterback and tight end at Decatur. He was a honorable mention All-State selection at tight end in 2009 and went on to play at Northwestern. He now lives in California after getting a master’s degree in chemistry.
Austin, now 26, played safety at Decatur. He walked on at Auburn and was part of the program for four years. In his senior season, he played in six games.
“I even got credit for making a tackle against Arkansas State,” Dupper said.
Quintin, 24, was a linebacker at Decatur. He is currently a student at Auburn working on a career in aviation.
Trentin, 20, was a second-team Class 6A All-State quarterback in 2018. After one semester at Auburn, he transferred to Centre College in Kentucky for the opportunity to play football. Unfortunately for him the Centre program has been shut down this fall due to COVID-19.
“I hate that for Trentin,” Dupper said. “He wanted to go to Auburn, but he missed football too much. This is a great opportunity for him at Centre and we all hope it eventually works out.”
Austin graduated from Auburn with an engineering degree and located in the Washington D.C., area. Last fall he got to coach football at a school in the D.C. area called Cornerstone Christian.
“It was nothing more than a flag football program, but I really enjoyed it,” Dupper said. “When I was home last Christmas, I stopped by to see Coach Adcock. I told him this might be the direction I go with my life.”
Austin’s engineering degree has been a bonus for Decatur City Schools. He’s the Greenpower teacher at Decatur Middle. The Greenpower Electric Car Challenge is a highly successful national program that uses the challenge of building an electric car to inspire students to excel in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) studies.
“We have 80 to 90 kids involved in that,” Dupper said. “It’s really exciting. Right now we’re working on team building. That’s a skill you can use your whole life. The plan is to build a car that we can enter in competitions.”
For Adcock, the opportunity to add Austin to his staff was an opportunity he could not let pass by.
“It’s exciting to have him here,” Adcock said. “Austin is a strong spiritual person. He’s started a Bible study group with the team and 25 to 35 players show up for each meeting. I think that’s good.
“It’s good to have Austin on the football field coaching because he’s not a screamer. That’s good for an inexperienced team like we have. I think the kids listen to him and don’t get frustrated.”
Being winless after five games has of course been disappointing and frustrating for the Decatur players and coaches. It’s certainly not what Austin experienced as a player. The Red Raiders won 23 games and made three playoffs appearances in his three seasons on the varsity.
“It has been a tough season for us,” Dupper said, “but I think about something I read that a coach once said. ‘You don’t go into coaching to see how many games you can win. You go into coaching to change lives.’ That’s the most important thing about being here.”
