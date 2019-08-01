Decatur High graduate Isaac Englund will wrestle for Huntingdon College this fall.
Englund wrestled four years at Decatur. As a senior, he finished seventh in the state in the Class 6A heavyweight division.
Huntingdon recently hired Matt Oliver as its wrestling coach. The Hawks compete in NCAA Division III. Decatur’s Carson O’Connor was a member of the team as a freshman last season.
Englund was also three-year starter on the offensive line for the Red Raiders.
