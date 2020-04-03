Note: This is the time of year when we are usually offering feature stories on the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame’s next inductees. Since there is no induction this year, we will look back at some of the more notable inductees over the years.
Marve Breeding’s major league career lasted only four years, but the Decatur native came away with a lifetime of memories.
Breeding played for the 1963 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. He also witnessed two of the most famous home runs in major league history.
The former Decatur Red Raider athlete saw Ted Williams hit a home run in the final at-bat of his career at Fenway Park in Boston on Sept. 28, 1960.
On Sept. 26, 1961, Breeding watched Roger Maris hit his 60th home run to tie Babe Ruth’s season record. A few days later Maris hit No. 61 to set the all-time season record that stood until 1998.
“I guess the highlight of my career was the World Series,” Breeding once said. “A lot of people play in the major leagues and never play for a World Series team.”
Breeding was inducted into the first class of the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame in 1989.
Athletics was a big part of Breeding’s life while growing in the Fairview neighborhood in Decatur. He starred in basketball and baseball at Decatur. Despite pleas from “Shorty” Ogle, he never played football.
After a brief stay in college at Alabama, Breeding went to what was now Samford University. He averaged over 20 points a game in his final season on the basketball team in 1955.
Baseball was Breeding’s No. 1 sport. He caught the attention of scouts for his play in the East-West Lions Club All-Star games in high school. They continued to watch him through American Legion ball and in college. He signed with the Baltimore Orioles in 1955 for $4,000.
“That was a lot of money in those days,” Breeding said.
The Orioles were still new to the American League in 1955. The franchise had been the St. Louis Browns before making the move east following the 1953 season. Ownership was determined to build a championship organization through player development. It paid off with World Series championships in 1966 and 1970.
Breeding advanced through the Orioles farm system. He opened the 1960 season as the team’s starting second baseman at age 26. The infield featured future hall of famer Brooks Robinson at third, Ron Hansen at shortstop and slugger Jim Gentile at first. Breeding started 152 games and hit .267. He had seven three-hit games.
The Orioles stayed in the pennant race with the powerhouse Yankees before sliding near the end of the season. Baltimore won 89 games to 97 for the Yankees.
Breeding was back in Baltimore for the 1961 and 1962 seasons. Before the 1963 season, he was traded to the Washington Senators. He played in 58 games and was hitting .274 when he was traded to the Dodgers in July.
The Dodgers had missed the World Series for three years and were eager to return with the pitching duo of Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale. When injuries hit shortstop Maury Wills and second baseman Junior Gilliam, the Dodgers acquired Breeding to fortify the middle infield.
Los Angeles won the National League by six games over the St. Louis Cardinals. They swept the Yankees in four games to take the World Series.
Koufax was named the NL MVP and Cy Young Award winner. He went 25-5 with a 1.88 ERA. He struck out 306 in 311 innings in 40 games.
“One reason the Series was such a thrill for me was because when I was in the American League the Yankees always beat our brains,” Breeding said. “It was good to see the table turn.”
Breeding played pro baseball for five more seasons, but never made it back to the majors. He retired in 1968. In 2006, he was inducted into the Samford University Sports Hall of Fame.
Breeding died on Dec. 31, 2006 at age 72.
