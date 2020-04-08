Note: This is the time of year when we are usually offering feature stories on the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame’s next inductees. Since there is no induction this year, we will look back at some of the more notable inductees over the years.
It’s been nearly 57 years since H.L. “Shorty” Ogle was the Decatur football head coach.
It’s been nearly 40 years since he died, but despite the distance in time, he’s still the giant in Red Raider football history.
Ogle built the tradition of winning football at Decatur that still exist today. His team rules are still on display in the Decatur locker room for present and future Red Raiders to follow.
The Albertville native was inducted into the first class of the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame in 1989. That came 10 years after he became the first high school coach inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. In 1991 he was inducted into the charter class of the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame.
Ogle coached at Decatur for 31 years with a 209-72-13 record. He had four undefeated teams, nine one-loss teams, three two-loss teams and just two losing seasons. The state playoffs came after Ogle retired, but his Decatur teams of 1932, 1933, 1947, 1948 and 1949 are considered mythical state championship teams. The Red Raiders were undefeated in ’47, ’48 and ’49.
Considering that Decatur hired Ogle away from Hanceville in 1933 for $100 a month, it’s safe to say the school got more than its money’s worth.
“For $100 a month, we thought we had struck it rich,” Ogle’s wife, Marguerite, said in 1989.
The 6-foot-4 Ogle was a four-sport athlete at Birmingham-Southern. He played football, baseball, basketball and ran track. The first track meet he saw was his first one in college. His first race was a hurdles event that he won. Not knowing what the string across the finish line meant, Ogle hurdled it, too.
Ogle started his coaching career in 1929 at Hanceville. In four seasons, his teams were a combined 24-8-6, including a 33-6 win over Decatur in 1930.
Success continued for Ogle at Decatur. His first team went undefeated (9-0) while allowing just seven points. Ogle had only eight teams that allowed more than 100 points in a season. Only two of his teams were outscored in a season.
Before Ogle was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, he recalled some of the memorable games at Decatur.
“In 1949, we scored 27 points against Gadsden before they ever had a completed play,” Ogle said. “They kicked off to us and we drove for a touchdown. Then we kicked off onsides and recovered it and scored. We kicked off again and they fumbled when we tackled them. We got the ball and scored. We kicked off again and they were running their first play when they fumbled. We recovered and scored again to make it 27-0. We won 48-12.”
In 1961, Decatur hosted Cullman in a battle of undefeated teams. In front of what may have been the largest crowd ever at Ogle, Decatur rallied in the final minutes to win 14-13. It would be Cullman’s only loss. Decatur would stumble three weeks later to a one-loss Deshler team, 19-7, for the Red Raiders' only loss that season.
Decatur’s longest rivalry is with Huntsville. It was hotly-contested, especially in the 1940s when Milton Frank coached the Panthers. Due to travel restrictions, the teams met twice in 1941. Huntsville left Decatur on Oct. 3 with a 7-6 win.
The Red Raiders traveled to Huntsville on Nov. 14 determined to get revenge, and they were successful. Decatur led 7-6 at halftime at what is now Goldsmith-Schiffman Field. The second half would be the unveiling of the T-formation in Alabama.
At the time most teams in high school or college ran either the Notre Dame Box or the Single Wing offense. Both formations were based mainly on deception to break the ball carrier loose. The T-formation was more about power and speed breaking the ball carrier free.
Ogle had read about the T-formation in a magazine story by Stanford coach Clark Shaughnessy, who started using it in 1940. Shaughnessy shared it with the Washington Redskins that year. The Redskins used the T-formation to beat the Chicago Bears in the 1940 NFL championship game, 73-0.
In the fall of 1941, Decatur started spending time at practice on perfecting the formation. Ogle wanted to switch to the T-formation, but he wanted to unveil it at the right time. The right time was in the second half against his biggest rival.
“When I got to the dressing room at halftime, a bunch of the boys where hollering for the T,” Ogle said. “They wanted to use it in the second half. I just went outside and smoked a cigar.
“When the officials came over to tell me it was time to come back to the field, I stuck my head inside the locker room door and said let’s use the T.”
Decatur scored 40 points in the second half to win 47-6.
“(Coach) Frank got so upset that he must have ate up half the grass on the Huntsville sideline,” Ogle said.
Ogle’s largest legacy to Decatur is the football stadium that carries his name. The coach led a fund-raising effort in 1946 to build the stadium beside where a new high school would eventually be built. The stadium cost $100,000 and was dedicated on Sept. 17, 1948.
