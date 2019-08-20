Stars in the spotlight
Cole Cagle is the quarterback for the Red Raiders’ defense. That makes sense because his father, Lee Cagle, is the Decatur defensive coordinator. Cole gets the signals from the sideline for the defensive alignment. He's responsible for getting his teammates in the right place. He’s so valuable to the defense that Decatur coach Jere Adcock won’t play him on offense.
“Cole is like having another coach on the field,” Adcock said.
Lay of the land
The Red Raiders compete in Class 6A, Region 7 vs. Hartselle, Muscle Shoals, Athens, Cullman and Columbia. Last year, Decatur finished fourth in the region behind Hartselle, Muscle Shoals and Athens.
Muscle Shoals is considered the region favorite this season with 10 starters back on defense. They also have a new quarterback in Nebraska commit Logan Smothers, who transferred from Athens.
Decatur’s out-of-region opponents are Huntsville, Austin, Lee, Lawrence County and Sparkman.
Head coach
Jere Adcock is starting his 24th season leading the Red Raiders. He is Decatur’s fifth head coach since 1933 when H.L. “Shorty” Ogle arrived for his 31-year coaching stint. Among Decatur coaches, Adcock has the second most career wins (170-94) to Ogle (209-72-13).
Last season
The Red Raiders bounced back in a big way last season. After going 4-6 and missing the playoffs in 2017, Decatur went 7-5 with a big playoff win on the road against undefeated Jackson-Olin.
Last three seasons
Decatur has gone 21-13 over the last three seasons, including two trips to the playoffs. Since 2011, the Red Raiders have been in an even-odd cycle with winning seasons coming in even years and losing seasons in odd years.
Words to grow on
“We had the most physical spring we’ve had around here in a long time,” Adcock said. “Spring is when you find out who you are. We needed to know who is going to step up for us.”
Quarterback
Two years ago when the Red Raiders were looking for a new quarterback, Adcock reached over to the defense to take linebacker Trentin Dupper. This year he’s doing the same thing with Turner Stepp (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) moving from safety to replace the second-team All-State quarterback.
“Turner was the junior varsity quarterback as a sophomore,” Adcock said. “We needed him on the field last year at safety. He also was our punter.
“He’s a tremendous leader and has a tremendous work ethic. Turner’s just a tough kid that the other players look up to. He can do a lot of things for this team.”
Replacing Dupper’s numbers won’t be easy. He threw for 19 touchdowns and rushed for 12 more in 10 games.
Offense
Dupper’s not the only big loss for the offense. Wide receiver Cameron Morson and offensive lineman Jackson Hall were both first-team All-State selections. Morson had 52 receptions, including 12 for touchdowns. Running back Kenny Cannon found the end zone 11 times while rushing for over 1,200 yards.
The man calling the plays last season, offensive coordinator Kenny Morson, has moved on to become head coach at Fayetteville High School in Tennessee. Assistant coach Kevin McCravy is now calling the plays.
Decatur has experience in the receiving corps with seniors Smith Coon, Conner Dickman and Harrison Marks. Senior Reed Harbin is expected to contribute.
The running back by committee starts with junior Chase Jones, who will also start at linebacker on defense. That opens the door for sophomores Keandre Williams and Clint Harbin to have opportunities to carry the ball.
The one returning starter in the offensive line is left tackle sophomore Hunter Claborn. Junior Kamerin Sandlin will start at center and also at middle linebacker on defense. Other names to watch for in the line are juniors Dauntae Montano and Banks Murphree along with sophomore Jacob McRae.
Defense
There’s more experience returning on the defensive side of the ball. There are five linebackers and six defensive linemen back who played last season.
McRae is a returning starter in the line. Sandlin returns at middle linebacker along with Jones at outside linebacker. The other outside linebacker is Banks Dement. Stepp starts at strong safety with Cagle at free safety. Coon and Andrew Rawson are scheduled to be the cornerbacks.
Must-see game
Decatur hosts Austin on Aug. 31. The Red Raiders will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak to their cross-town rivals, including last year’s 60-45 shootout.
Final word
“We’re not the fastest team or the biggest team,” Adcock said. “We do have some of that old-school mentality that I’m excited to see.”
— David Elwell
