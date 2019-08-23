HUNTSVILLE — Milton Frank Stadium replaced its turf field with a new one for this football season.
Probably no one enjoyed the new turf more than Huntsville running back Carlos Corbin.
The junior’s two rushing touchdowns in the first half gave Huntsville a lead it would never surrender on the way to a 45-14 victory over Decatur. It was the season opening game for both teams.
Corbin finished the night with 18 carries for 219 yards. His running mate, fellow junior Kieran Craig, scored three touchdowns all on short runs in the second half.
“It was pretty embarrassing. We didn’t represent our school or our community very well,” Decatur head coach Jere Adcock said.
Huntsville scored touchdowns on its first three possessions of the game and led 21-0 at halftime. The Panthers scored their fifth touchdown of the night before Decatur could get its fifth first down of the game.
“I take the blame for this,” Adcock said. “We thought we had coached them like we needed to. Evidently, we missed something.”
In the first half, Decatur had six possessions. Four ended with punts, one ended with a fumble and one ended with ball going over on downs.
Huntsville had five possessions. The first covered 61 yards in nine plays with Corbin scoring from the 4. The second went 83 yards in nine plays with quarterback Preston Hedden throwing a rainbow pass to Hayden Neighbors that covered 41 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter.
The Panthers’ next possession was just two plays. Corbin went 50 yards for the touchdown. He went right on a sweep, cut back to the left and outran the defense for the final score of the first half.
The second half opened with two more touchdown drives for Huntsville on runs of one and three yards by Craig.
Decatur finally got on the scoreboard with 9:16 to play on Smith Coon’s long punt return of about 85 yards. Decatur quarterback Turner Stepp added a touchdown when he scrambled 48 yards for a touchdown with 3:14 left.
The Red Raiders had one off the more explosive offenses last season, but most of the key players have graduated. Decatur has one returning starter in the offensive line.
“We’ve simplified our offense and our defense and thought we were ready to play,” Adcock said. “We got whipped in every phase of the game. Trust me; we’re going to get this right.”
It doesn’t get any easier for Decatur next week. The Red Raiders host Austin at Ogle Stadium.
“If our players can’t get up for that game, then they need to be doing something else besides playing football,” Adcock said.
Austin has won four in a row and six of the last eight meetings. The Black Bears won last year’s game 60-45.
